These popular AncestryDNA kits are seriously discounted for Prime Day 2021

AncestryDNA is the best DNA testing kit we've ever tested and you can try it for 40% off for Prime Day 2021.

While Prime Day 2021 is mostly known for the Amazon device deals you'll find, it can also help you save money on something even more precious: information. In the case of AncestryDNA testing kits, it's information about you and your family that you can uncover in two different ways.

Amazon is selling two of the brand's genetic kits at discounted prices this week. There's the standard kit, which is available at 40% off its list price of $99 at $59 and the standard kit with Ancestry's Traits feature for 42% off the usual $119 at $69. That's even cheaper than what's currently listed on Ancestry's own website!

The contents of an AncestryDNA test kit, which features a spit tube, return package, and activation information.

We tried both the standard kit and the kit with Traits and were impressed on both occasions. We named the standard AncestryDNA kit as the best of its kind after our commerce editor, Courtney Campbell, found a ton of information to sift through, from her ethnic background to potential DNA matches with other Ancestry members. She also loved the detailed background she got about exactly which regions her ancestors may have hailed from and the context the site provided there courtesy of its industry-leading database. Ancestry boasts more than 18 million members, a number that's significantly higher than competing companies, which is helpful for tracing heritage roots and connecting our DNA to our family tree.

As for the Traits feature, we found it to be more expansive in how it provided a breakdown of different physical and sensory characteristics that allows you to compare your results to other Ancestry members through DNA and trait matching by region. Courtney was able to easily see which characteristics she was likely to have based on her DNA, ranging from her iris patterns and hair type. She found it a worthy add-on that provided an even greater wealth of information.

There's always something intriguing hiding within our family trees and if you want to see how far your DNA truly goes around the world, shop fast for these testing kits.

