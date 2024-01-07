Popular bakery set to close its Old Fourth Ward location after lease expires this month

A popular Atlanta bakery announced on social media this week that it will be closing its main location later this month.

Highland Bakery founder and CEO Stacey Eames says January 31 will be the final day at the store off Highland Avenue in Old Fourth Ward.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Highland Bakery Downtown at 25 Park Place by the Georgia State campus and the Press & Grind coffee shop in Virginia Highlands will remain open. The bakery will also put a bigger focus on its catering side.

“As we embark on this transition, we want to express our heartfelt appreciation for your understanding, support and continued patronage. We look forward to the future with optimism and excitement and we hope to continue sharing some of Atlanta’s most beloved comfort food with y’all,” Eames wrote.

TRENDING STORIES:

Highland Bakery opened at 655 Highland Avenue 20 years ago. Eames said the location is closing because their building is being sold and their lease will be up.

It’s the latest in a string of Atlanta restaurants that has shut down due to leases expiring or rent going up.

Hodgepodge Coffee closed its doors on Ormewood and Moreland on Dec. 31. The coffeeshop said the recent rent increase has caused them to not be able to afford the lease.

“Each and every price increase we made in the last two years went directly to the rise in the cost of goods and pay increases for the team as we tried to navigate the cost of living crisis in this city,” the owners stated.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS







