Popular Bayfront seafood eatery bids farewell to longtime employee

SAN DIEGO — Her last name happens to mirror the business that led her down a decades-long career path.

It was a pivotal moment for The Fish Market San Diego when Suzanne Fish poured the restaurant’s very first cocktail for a guest on opening day in December of 1989.

This now-famed seafood eatery, located in the Embarcadero, is bidding farewell to the lifer who is now retiring as the outgoing general manager for the renowned establishment.

The team at The Fish Market said, “Suzanne Fish has been the heartbeat of our beautiful Bayfront restaurant. Luckily for our team and our guests — past, present & future — she has instilled that compassion and hospitality in those who will show up tomorrow to open the front door and follow in her footsteps.”

While reflecting on her time with San Diego’s bustling flagship restaurant, Suzanne told FOX 5 that she’s learned that “you can run a successful business and still put people over profits.” She praised The Fish Market’s founders — Bob Wilson and Fred Duckett — for this stance.

“Always show kindness and respect towards others. I have had the privilege of working alongside some incredible people and I’ve helped guests celebrate countless special moments in their lives. These memories will stay with me forever,” said Suzanne.

Through her time at the restaurant, management said she embodied The Fish Market’s philosophy of “uncompromised quality” far past the suggested meaning of the seafood on a guest’s plate.

“She has taught countless employees the meaning of true hospitality, and showed care, kindness and concern to everyone who has ever worked alongside her or dined at one of her tables,” those at the restaurant explained.

Suzanne Fish

Looking ahead, Suzanne said she’s looking forward to spending time with her young grandson, Jamie, working in her garden, cooking, and committing to some volunteer work in America’s Finest City.

As far as control of the reigns at The Fish Market, Lakia Clarke has taken over as general manager after almost half a decade of training alongside Suzanne. Though her last name isn’t Fish, the restaurant team said they are in good hands.

