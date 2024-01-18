Popular Belleville restaurant set to expand, plus 5 new places to check out

As we all get rolling into 2024 and back to the post-holiday day-to-day activities, I’m working hard to gather and share as much new info about area restaurants and businesses as I can.

And there’s already so much happening that it’s hard to keep up with the longer features I know many of you enjoy.

So while I plan to continue with the occasional feature pieces, good readers, I will also include tidbits of info to fill some of the gaps in the meantime.

Here’s a taste of what’s been happening in the metro-east business world.

* * *

You may have noticed that Big Daddy’s 618 at 313 E. Main St. in downtown Belleville is temporarily closed for its annual maintenance.

Signs in the bar’s front windows state the business will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 6., but the business will be open Saturday, Jan. 20 for the annual downtown Onesie Bar Crawl.

* * *

Folks on the west end of Belleville may have noticed some new signage in the door and windows at 1926 W. Main St.

The good people that brought us all Casa Maria Mexican Grill are expanding the business with Casa Maria Grab & Go and Catering.

Casa Maria owner Daniel Gonzalez said that the West Main Street site will serve as a prep area for the popular restaurant’s food truck.

The new place will be in the hands of Felipe Belli, who said he’ll let me know when the location is ready to open.

So I will have details for you soon, particularly about that “grab and go” part because, you know – the street tacos.

* * *

Fairview Heights is about to get a lot more fun with the addition of Impact Gaming Center, located at 49 Ludwig Drive.

One of the business’ four partners, Mike Byrd, said that the gaming center is still under construction and being set up to welcome gamers.

The facility will sell board games, card games, role playing games (RPGs) and provide tables to play these and other games.

There will also be a LAN (local area network) center with gaming computers and other cool amenities.

Byrd said they hope to open around the beginning of February.

I asked for an in-person interview at the facility, so I should have more info (and photos!) closer to the opening.

* * *

If you’re looking for some new places to get some grub, here are a few places to check out:

Tio’s Tacos & Tequila, 204 Scott Troy Road, Suite F, O’Fallon. 618-726-7151, tios618.com. Online ordering available.

Rosati’s Pizza, 5147 Pagano Court, Pontoon Beach. 618-500-6111, myrosatis.com.

La Tapatia Tienda Mexicana (grocery store), 3685 Nameoki Road, Granite City. 618-500-1070 or Facebook.

Mio Osteria, 224 S. Kansas St., Edwardsville. 618-307-5442 or Facebook.

* * *

A venue featuring axe throwing, darts, billiards and beer is open in Jerseyville.

Previously known as Riverbend Axe Throwing, Axe & Ale is under the new ownership of Chris and Christina Herren.

Following a soft opening on Nov. 27, Axe & Ale held a grand opening on Jan. 5.

Multiple events are already scheduled over the next few months, including family nights, ladies nights and glow nights. There is also an axe throwing league.

Axe & Ale is located at 806 Tri Point Lane in Jerseyville. For more info, call 618-494-6279, visit axeandalejv.com or check out the business’ Facebook page.