Popular Bellingham park closed after apparent shooting Monday night

Lake Padden was closed because of a shooting about 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, Bellingham Police said in a tweet.

Few details were released, but several people at the popular park contacted the Bellingham Herald to say that they’d been forced to leave or their cars were blocked in by emergency vehicles.

No information was available about a possible victim or whether police had any suspects.

No arrests related to a shooting were on the Whatcom County Jail website at 9 p.m. Monday.

“Bellingham Police Department is actively investigating the scene of a shooting, with our crime scene investigators and detectives getting on scene,” police Lt. Claudia Murphy said in a tweet.

Posts on several social media sites indicated that at least a dozen police cars were in the park, along with the department’s Bearcat armored truck.

Police activity was focused on the park’s east side, near the off-leash dog area and the golf course, according to social media posts.

“Lake Padden East is closed to all incoming traffic for the remainder of the evening until the park closes at dusk,” Murphy said.

“As the investigation proceeds, there will be further information released,” Murphy said. “The park will open tomorrow on regular schedule unless we announce otherwise.”