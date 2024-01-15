Popular boba chain opens first Bay Area location in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A popular boba chain has arrived in the Bay Area. The Alley is a tea shop with locations in Southern California, Hawaii, Nevada and now Berkeley, the boba chain announced on social media.

Located at 2315 Telegraph Ave. in Berkeley, the seating area has plenty of natural light and a good ambiance. In January, The Alley collaborated with hit anime Jujutsu Kaisen for the show’s second season. The chain is offering three limited drinks and merchandise, including large tumblers featuring characters Gojo and Geto.

On Martin Luther King holiday weekend, fans of the anime and the chain started lining up at 10 a.m. for the shop’s opening at noon on Sunday. By 12:30 p.m., most of the anime’s merchandise had been sold for the day.

Photos from Sunday’s soft opening can be viewed below.

Vegan burger chain to open new location in Oakland

The Alley in Berkeley is hosting its soft opening until Jan. 19. The grand opening will be on Saturday, Jan. 20 from noon to 8 p.m., according to The Alley’s Instagram. The new location will be offering buy-one-get-one deals for their milk tea and lucky draw prizes for a MacBook Air, iPads and Airpods Pro.

For more information about The Alley’s location in Berkeley, check out its Instagram, which has over 42,000 followers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.