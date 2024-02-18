Popular Butler Township restaurant significantly damaged in overnight fire

A popular Butler Township restaurant was significantly damaged in an overnight fire.

Dispatchers tell Channel 11 that a fire at W. Rick’s Taproom and Grill on Meridian Road in Butler Township started just after 2 a.m.

Fire crews from multiple departments worked for hours to put out the blaze.

According to our news partners at Butler Radio, the damage from the fire is significant, with most of the roof now gone.

No one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

