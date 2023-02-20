Get this popular car vacuum for 39% off at Amazon during Presidents Day

Get this best-selling car vacuum cleaner for 39% off at Amazon this Presidents Day.

Anticipating anything falling between the cracks of your car? Avoid the mess and get the ThisWorx 12-volt car vacuum on sale for the lowest price we've ever seen right now at Amazon during Presidents Day. It's a powerful and portable car vacuum cleaner that will fit into tight spots with ease and leave your car looking spotless.

From $28 at Amazon

Amazon is currently offering the top-rated vacuum in the black color for 39% off, bringing the price down from $39.99 to just $28—a whopping $11 markdown; a Presidents Day sale steal. The popular vacuum cleaner comes with a carrying bag, a cleaning brush for the vacuum's filter and three attachments to help you clean even the hardest-to-reach areas.

ThisWorx says the 12-volt vacuum has 110 watts of cleaning power that can be accessed through the auxiliary outlet of most cars and trucks. Lightweight and small in size, it features a washable double filter and a large bin capacity to trap ash, dust and food spills from car floors and seats. The cherry on top is its integrated LED light found between the motor base and the bin that helps illuminate the darker parts of your car.

No matter the state of your car, the ThisWorx 12-volt vacuum is ready to clean it up. Be sure to buy now before this Presidents Day deal at Amazon gets sucked away.

From $28 at Amazon

