Popular chicken chain making its Carolina debut sets opening date in Charlotte

The first of five Slim Chickens restaurants opening this year in the Carolinas will open this month in Charlotte, home of Bojangles.

Arkansas-based Slim Chickens will open Feb. 28 at 5535 Prosperity Ridge Road in Charlotte’s University City area, franchise co-owner Jonathan Crumpler confirmed Thursday.

Franchise owners Break Bread Ventures had planned to open its first restaurant in the Tar Heel state in the fall but was delayed because of supply chain issues and staff shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Observer reported. The weather then caused delays for the anticipated opening by early February, Crumpler said.

The restaurant expects to hire up to 120 full- and part-time employees.

Slim Chickens will join a heated chicken sandwich competition that includes the iconic hometown Bojangles chicken-and-biscuit chain, as well as expansions by Chick-fil-A and other new entrees like Dave’s Hot Chicken.

Break Bread Ventures, owned by Crumpler, Rob Bryan and Josh Frankel, plans to open at least 30 Slim Chickens in the Carolinas and Virginia. As many as 15 stores will open in the Charlotte market.

Slim Chickens, based in Arkansas, will open up to 15 restaurants in Charlotte, Piedmont Triad and Fayettville, and also Rock Hill and Columbia.

About Slim Chickens

The Slim Chickens restaurant is about 3,200 square feet and includes an-all season 500-square-foot covered front porch dining area with about a half-dozen televisions, Crumpler said. Each location has double drive-thru, and delivery through a third-party available.

Slim Chickens, founded 19 years ago, offers cooked-to-order items including chicken sandwiches and tenders, chicken and waffles, and chicken wings. Slim Chickens also has 17 house-made dipping sauces.

Four more locations are expected to open this year in the Carolinas. The expected opening dates, Crumpler said, are now:

▪ 7550 Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, is scheduled to open in late spring or early summer.

▪ 5132 Old Charlotte Highway at Shoppes at Hanfield Village in Indian Trail is expected to open in early summer.

▪ 948 Concord Parkway N. in Concord also is expected to open in late summer or early fall.

▪ A Pembroke restaurant will open in early fall.

Slim Chickens has more than 125 locations in the U.S., Kuwait and the United Kingdom, according to the company, and about 500 restaurants in development.

Slim Chickens under construction in Charlotte’s University area. It is expected to open Feb. 28 at 5535 Prosperity Ridge Road.

Chicken competition

The chicken chain competition in the home turf of iconic Bojangles is exceptionally hot right now.

Bojangles is expanding nationally with plans to open 90 stores, while also adding more local stores, including a drive-thru only site at 3809 E. Independence Blvd. and another store at 300 West Ave, permits filed with the city show.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A also is growing in the Charlotte region with recent openings of a drive-thru only store in Mint Hill and 925 South Point Road in Belmont.

California-based Dave’s Hot Chicken also said in the fall it is planning to open at least 12 restaurants in North Carolina, including in Charlotte.