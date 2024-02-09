Popular coffee chain Dutch Bros to open new drive-thru in Sacramento area. Here’s where

Oregon-based Dutch Bros will soon turn on the lights at its second location along one of Sacramento’s most popular thoroughfares.

The popular coffee chain will open the drive-thru lanes to its newest store on Saturday at 7775 Stockton Blvd in Florin. The shop joins a list of more than 40 locations across the Sacramento region, including one just down the street at 5140 Stockton Blvd, in Lawrence Park.

“Let’s make memories, one Dutch Bros drink at a time,” the coffee company wrote in an opening post on Thursday to customers.

The newest location along Stockton Boulevard does not have indoor seating, according to its Instagram, but rather a walk-up window.

As of Friday morning, Dutch Bros representatives were not available for comment.

Dutch Bros has remained tight-lipped about whether or not there will be special deals for customers who stop by the store on Saturday during the grand opening.

“You’ll have to visit us to see,” the coffee chain wrote in a Thursday Instagram post to customers.

What’s on the menu at Dutch Bros?

The menu at Dutch Bros is packed with caffeinated options, of course, but also lemonade, iced tea, hot chocolate, smoothies, energy drinks and “sparkling” soda.

Customer favorites include nine different coffee drinks, from the Golden Eagle made with espresso, vanilla syrup and whipped cream to the Dutch Luv Latte created with frosted sugar cookie-flavored white coffee.

The Double Torture — made hot or cold with blended espresso, chocolate milk and a double shot of espresso — is also among the best sellers.

Also available are small bites including lemon poppyseed, chocolate chip and orange cranberry muffin tops, as well as granola bars.

When does Dutch Bros in Sacramento County open?

The new location will open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at 7775 Stockton Blvd. in Florin, according to Instagram.

As of Friday morning, the shop’s normal business hours have not been updated.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.