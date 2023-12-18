A popular coffee chain will soon replace the old Steak ‘n Shake in Fairview Heights

My three older nieces are totally addicted to Starbucks.

They love the fun non-coffee beverages and are always asking to go on a Starbucks run. (They even included Starbucks gift cards on their Christmas lists.)

One of the girls, Maggie, who’s 10 going on 25, is the most persistent about asking me to take them to Starbucks.

As creative as she can be in her efforts, I usually manage to resist. But that’s about to get more difficult.

Plans are in the works to open a new Starbucks location in Fairview Heights.

This new Starbucks will be the city’s first standalone location and will be built at 10860 Lincoln Trail, the site of the former Steak ‘n Shake, which closed in January 2019.

What’s more, this Starbucks will reflect the company’s new store concept that includes a decent-sized dining area and outdoor patio seating, according to Dallas Alley, Director of Land Use & Development for Fairview Heights.

I have a phone interview scheduled with developer Austin Craddock of Grady Commercial Real Estate Development Co., so I should have more details about this store concept soon.

Alley said the city worked with Craddock on this project for almost a year.

While a groundbreaking date has not been set, Alley said he expects the demolition to start in the coming weeks followed by construction, which should take 6-9 months.

The city first received an application from Grady Commercial Real Estate in April to put a National QSR (quick service restaurant – I had to Google that one) at the old Steak ‘n Shake site.

A project narrative dated April 10 stated that the existing building would be torn down and a new 2,500-square-foot building built on the 1.39-acre lot.

The site plans for the project show that the new building will stand at the northwest corner of the property. The old building on the east side of the lot will become the drive-thru entry.

The plans show a two-lane drive-thru that merges into one lane. The drive-thru queue will be able to accommodate up to 22 vehicles.

Twenty parking spaces, including two ADA spaces, will be provided. Additional parking at the south end of the lot will also be available.

The project narrative also stated that the store would be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

As I mentioned earlier, I hope to have more details soon about what customers can expect in the café.

PCS MEETING PACKET 05-09-2023 - Project Narrative by Jennifer Green on Scribd

About Starbucks

Starbucks opened its first store in Seattle, Washington, in 1971 and offered “fresh-roasted coffee beans, tea and spices from around the world,” according to the Starbucks website.

While some may think of Lieutenant Starbuck from “Battlestar Galactica,” upon hearing the name “Starbucks,” the coffee shop predates the TV series by about seven years.

The name of both the coffee shop and the sci-fi character comes from the fictional character Starbuck, the first mate of the Pequod in Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick.” (I know, I’m showing my geekiness again.)

Today, there are more than 35,000 stores in 80 countries.

There is currently a Starbucks located inside the Fairview Heights Target store located at 4701 N. Illinois St.

The café inside Barnes & Noble, 6510 N. Illinois St., serves Starbucks beverages but is not an actual Starbucks location.

The Barnes & Noble Café does not accept Starbucks gift cards or rewards.

For more info about Starbucks or to find other locations in the metro-east and beyonjd, check out starbucks.com.

SBUX - Fairview Height IL - All in One 20% Set - REV 1 by Jennifer Green on Scribd