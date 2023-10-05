Popular Columbia doughnut makers have opened a second shop. Check out where it is

Northeast Columbia has gotten a little sweeter recently.

The Donut Guy, which has long been a favorite with a food truck at Columbia’s Saturday Soda City Market and has a shop on Lincoln Street in the Vista, opened a new brick-and-mortar location in late September. The new shop is located at 480-6 Town Center Place in the Village at Sandhill shopping district.

The Lincoln Street location of The Donut Guy in the Vista downtown has been temporarily closed recently as owners focused on launching the Sandhill shop. However, the Vista location will be reopening soon, according to an Oct. 2 post on The Donut Guy’s Instagram account.

The Donut Guy’s distinctive yellow food truck has appeared at Soda City Market and at other locations across the Midlands for years. It opened the Vista location in 2022.

The business is known for, among other things, the artisan mini-donuts and elephant ears it sells on the food truck and the wide variety of full-size doughnuts that it bakes in its shops.