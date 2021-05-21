Popular cordless stick vacuum models are on sale at Samsung for Memorial Day 2021

Christine Persaud
·3 min read
These Samsung Jet vacuums are seeing incredible markdowns right now.
These Samsung Jet vacuums are seeing incredible markdowns right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you ask me, cordless stick vacuums are the MVP's of the dirt-sucking world. After purchasing mine a few years ago, I've never looked back. They're super convenient for quick clean-ups, take up little space, and—the best part—you don't have to drag a huge canister and cord with you everywhere you go. That's why these deals on Samsung's Jet cordless stick vacuums, on sale for the store's current Memorial Day blowout, are seriously exciting.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

For a limited time, you can $73 on the brand's Jet 70 pet cordless stick vacuum, once $399 and now $325.99, $29 on the Jet 75 Complete, which is down from $499 to $470.12, and $137 on the Jet 90 Complete, once $649 and now $512.14.

Our senior manager of lab operations, Jon Chan, says these vacuums have some great features. "I like that the dust bin is dishwasher-safe and it has a removable battery," he gushed.

Falling by 6% is the Samsung Jet 75 Complete cordless stick vacuum, which the company says can run for up to an hour on a single charge when used on its lowest power setting. Considering that many cordless stick vacuums only run for 15 to 30 minutes per charge, that's admirable, to say the least. At 6 pounds, it's lightweight and offers up to 200 air watts of suction with its five-layer filtration system. The 180-degree swivel head is designed to make it easier to jut around corners and furniture, too. Current owners gave this vacuum two thumbs up with an overall rating of 4.8 stars, with high marks on just about every scale, from features and performance to design and value. Additionally, it comes with multiple heads for cleaning a variety of surfaces.

This amazing cordless vacuum can run for up to an hour per charge.
This amazing cordless vacuum can run for up to an hour per charge.

At more than $100 off is the Jet 90 Complete. Boasting up to 60 minutes of life per charge according to Samsung, this beauty features a telescopic pipe to accommodate vacuumers of different heights, a 180-degree swivel head for easier navigation and a similar 6-pound design to the Jet 75's. It also comes with a self-standing dual-charging station, so you can soup up two batteries at the same time and swap them out should you need to up your cleaning time (note that you'll have to buy the second battery, $129.99, separately). It also boasts the same five-layer filtration system as the 75, which can reportedly pick up everything from pet dander to large clumps of dust and debris. The 0.8-liter dust bin is quite large, too, so you won't have to empty it as frequently as you might with other cordless stick vacuums. And, as Jon mentioned, you can pop it right into the dishwasher for a thorough clean without getting your hands dirty after use.

This model is equally popular with customers, garnering a 4.7 rating. In fact, one happy owner went so as to say that it "[takes] stress out of cleaning and [makes] it fun."

You can order these machines with free shipping and returns, making this deal that much sweeter. Those who purchase the Jet 70 in addition to one other accessory will also receive an additional 35% off their order.

At these prices, it's totally worth upgrading to something brand-new that will keep your home both fresh and clean.

Get the Samsung Jet 70 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum at Samsung for $325.10 (Save $73)

Get the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum at Samsung for $470.28 (Save $29)

Get the Samsung Jet 90 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum at Samsung for $512.14 (Save $137)

Shop the Samsung Memorial Day 2021 Sale

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cordless stick vacuum: Take more than $100 off these Samsung Jet machines

Recommended Stories

  • Drew Barrymore recalled once greeting Hugh Grant by kissing him for 10 minutes straight

    Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant spoke about the incident on Barrymore's chat show, recalling how the producers with them didn't know what to make of it.

  • What next for Chris Cuomo? Critics say apology over sex scandal advice to brother isn’t enough

    ‘I can be objective about just about any topic, but not about my family,’ CNN host says

  • Iran deliberately shot down plane full of passengers in act of terrorism, Canadian judge rules

    Jury to decide how much Iran should pay victims in compensation, but collection will be challenging

  • Even if the Ceasefire Holds, the Far-Right Will Dominate Israel's Future

    Whatever Israel’s recent war with Hamas (which just started a ceasefire) means for the country’s struggle to finally establish a functioning government—and the third Gaza war in the last nine years already has scrambled the outcome of Israel’s fourth election in the last two years—one thing will not change: Israel’s shift to the right. For all the attention on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it is the evolving dynamics within Israel’s sprawling and segmented right-wing political camp that will determine where the country goes next. Voters may will hold Netanyahu accountable.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Republicans are right – we don’t need a probe on the Capitol insurrection

    We already know what happened when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, and who was responsible for them doing so

  • Spain to welcome back UK tourists from Monday - but Number 10 still says don't go

    Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday his country would be “delighted” to welcome back British tourists from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. Speaking at a tourism conference in Madrid, Mr Sanchez said that Spain was lifting restrictions as the rate of new Covid infections had dropped significantly in the UK while vaccinations were progressing well. “They are welcome without restrictions or health requirements,” he said. Tourism, he added, “will be the lever to end the economic crisis,” adding that “thousands of families have seen their way of life jeopardised in the last year,” in reference to the 2.7 million Spaniards directly employed by tourism before the pandemic, representing 12.4 per cent of GDP. Prior to coronavirus, British tourists were the largest group of nationals who visited Spain, with 18 million trips to the Mediterranean country registered in 2019. Mr Sanchez also announced citizens from nine other countries including Australia, China and Japan will also be able to visit Spain from Monday without a Covid test or proof of vaccination. However, the announcement was tempered by the UK government’s attitude towards British tourists travelling there. Spain is desperate to be placed on the UK’s travel green list like its neighbour Portugal. For now, Spain remains on the Government’s amber list, meaning Madrid’s lifting of restrictions does not exempt British travellers from having to pay for three Covid tests, one prior to and two after travelling home, and a 10-day quarantine at home upon arrival back in Britain.

  • Migrant surge on Spain-Morocco border brings more suffering

    They are desperate teenagers and jobless men. More than 8,000 migrants actually made it into the city of Ceuta, an enclave in North Africa that is separated from the rest of Spain by the Mediterranean — but for most of them, it was a short-lived success. The extraordinary surge of migrants crossing from Morocco into Spain came amid the chaos of a diplomatic spat between the two countries.

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

    VoteVets calls Cruz ‘sedition-loving traitor’ and Illinois Senator says he shouldn’t go after army who ‘protected him from an insurrection he helped foment’

  • Trump DOJ secretly obtained CNN Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr's phone and email records

    The revelation follows news that the Trump administration had seized the phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters.

  • Trump’s old doctor says former president planning 2024 run

    ‘He has been saying he’s going to. He’s seriously considering it,’ Ronny Jackson says

  • More than half a million bees found dead after being left in UPS truck for weeks

    The bees were being sent to beekeepers in New England, but UPS says faulty packaging led to the bees being abandoned before a beekeeper was called in.

  • Gold leaf and $300 light switches: Marc Jacobs palatial New York townhouse goes viral after appearing on Million Dollar Listing

    ‘We don't f*** around here,” says fashion designer’s husband in episode of Million Dollar Listing

  • As Biden meets South Korean leader, Mideast again distracts him from focusing on Asia

    Biden's meeting with Moon Jae-in on Friday at the White House is overshadowed by the Mideast conflict, foiling his effort to shift his foreign policy focus to Asia.

  • Mulberry tree that survived the Blitz sees off latest adversary – developers

    A 400-year-old mulberry tree that survived the Blitz and was set to be bulldozed for flats has been saved by a judge for its historical links, whether they’re “proven and not”. Campaigners have won a High Court challenge over plans to move what is believed to be one of the oldest trees in London’s East End to make way for flats. Geoffrey Juden, of the East End Preservation Society, led a legal challenge to preserve the “veteran black mulberry tree”, which was left with scarred bark when a chapel which stood next to it was destroyed by a bomb during the Second World War. Mr Juden took Tower Hamlets Council to court to overturn its decision to grant planning permission for flats to be built at the site of the former London Chest Hospital in Bethnal Green. Planning permission to demolish part of the site, excluding the main hospital building and sanitation tower, to build 291 residential units, was granted in October 2020. In a judgment delivered on Friday, Sir Duncan Ouseley said the tree “had historical associations, some proven and some not, and had survived significant bomb damage during the Blitz”. He ruled that the council’s planning committee unlawfully misinterpreted national planning policy when they considered the risk the tree would die or deteriorate if it was moved. The judge said members of the committee did not take into account “the policy which they were advised they were taking into account, and which they were advised had been met”. The tree is not the only mulberry in London fighting a battle to not be cut down. Campaigners are also working to protect a 70-year-old tree at the entrance of Park View estate, in Highbury New Park. Delight for conservation campaigners Following Friday’s ruling, a spokesperson for the East End Preservation Society said they were “overjoyed” by the decision, and said the development would have “blighted” the Victoria Park Conservation Area in East London. “The Bethnal mulberry is the oldest tree in the East End, surviving plague, fire and blitz. We hope it will flourish for centuries to come to inspire us all”, they said. A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said they acknowledged the High Court decision to quash the development of 291 new homes, of which 35 per cent were affordable, at the London Chest Hospital site. “The application to challenge our decision was based on five legal grounds, of which the High Court dismissed four. The fifth relating to the mulberry tree, has been upheld”, they said. Crest Nicholson and Clarion Housing Group commented: “We are surprised and disappointed by the ruling passed down from the judicial review regarding the redevelopment of the former London Chest Hospital. We remain fully committed to the development and we will be reviewing the judgement”.

  • Bill Gates still wearing wedding ring in first major public appearance since filing for divorce

    The wedding band was visible on the ring finger of the left hand of the Microsoft co-founder

  • Prince Harry: Meghan let go of suicidal thoughts because it would be ‘unfair’ after Diana’s death

    “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life,” Prince Harry said. In his new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, Prince Harry opens up to Oprah Winfrey about the traumatizing evening when his wife Meghan Markle confessed that she was suicidal. Harry recalls how in January 2019, Markle told him she was deeply depressed.

  • Panthers receiver DJ Moore will wear a new jersey number for the 2021 NFL season

    DJ Moore had previously alluded to the number change in April.