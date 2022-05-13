Popular Crypto Data Sites Targeted With Phishing Attack

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Crypto data websites Etherscan, CoinGecko, DeFi Pulse and others reported incidents of a malicious pop-up prompting users to connect their MetaMask wallets.

The phishing attack appears to come from a domain displaying the Bored Ape Yacht Club logo. As of press time, the site tied to the domain appeared to be taken down. According to a WHOIS lookup, the domain was registered today around 3 p.m. ET.

"We are investigating the root cause of this attack to fix it as soon as possible," CoinGecko founder Bobby Ong told CoinDesk in a Telegram message.

“The situation is most likely caused by a malicious ad script by Coinzilla, a crypto ad network - we have disabled it now,” said Ong. “We are monitoring the situation further.”

In a tweet, Etherscan urged users to “not confirm any transactions” that popped up on its website.

🚨 We’ve received reports of phishing popups via a 3rd party integration and are currently investigating.



Please be careful not to confirm any transactions that pop up on the website. — “The Etherscan” (@etherscan) May 13, 2022