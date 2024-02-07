Popular Cuban restaurant Black Bean Deli headed to Winter Garden

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Black Bean Deli — the Cuban cafe with locations on Colonial Drive in Orlando and Orange Avenue in Winter Park — will open a third eatery at 126 W. Plant St. in Winter Garden. The space is the former home of NY Bagel Deli & Pizza, which closed last summer.

Owner Andres Cortón confirmed that he signed a lease in January and work already is underway to transform the space into one that’s characteristically aligned with the breezy, modern vibe seen at his other restaurants.

Black Bean Deli is taking nearly half of the 3,900-square-foot building, and the landlord plans to do something else with the back part of the building that will be separate from the restaurant, Cortón said.

Read: 5 popular restaurant chains to expand in Central Florida in 2024

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.



