Popular discount retailer expanding in Charlotte area with Mooresville location

A popular national specialty discount store aimed at teens and preteens plans to expand its Charlotte-area footprint with a store at Lake Norman.

Five Below has posted a “Coming Soon!” sign near The Habit Burger Grill on West Plaza Drive (N.C. 150), near Interstate 77 Exit 36 in Mooresville.

The store has a tentative grand opening for May 17, a Five Below spokeswoman told The Charlotte Observer on Wednesday.

“This date is subject to change, as construction does have its hiccups!” the spokeswoman said in an email.

Five Below fans should visit FiveBelow.com closer to the planned opening for updates, she said.

Charlotte-area Five Below locations already open include Sycamore Commons in Matthews; Steele Creek Crossing on S. Tryon Street; Northcrest Shopping Center near Northlake Mall in north Charlotte; Concord Mills mall in Concord; Franklin Square shopping center in Gastonia; Rowan Summit in Salisbury; and Valley Corners in Hickory.

Five Below also has stores in Rock Hill and Indian Land, South Carolina.