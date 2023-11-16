Popular downtown Rockford restaurant may be heading to Loves Park after fire

Capri, the downtown Rockford restaurant that was shuttered by a kitchen fire a year ago, may be reopening soon — in Loves Park.

According to Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury, the owners of the longtime Italian eatery and pizza parlor are in talks with Loves Park property owners and city officials to bring their 60-year-old family business to the City with a Heart.

“We are having conversations with Capri,” Jury said. “And they are negotiating with landowners.”

Capri owners are currently trying to decide between two locations, Jury said.

Brothers Vito and Domenic Grisanzio opened Capri in 1963, at 313 E. State St. A fire broke out in the kitchen on Oct. 27, 2022, causing $300,000 in damages. All occupants were evacuated safely.

The Grisanzio family announced on Facebook that they were in the process of rebuilding, but those efforts have reportedly stalled.

Capri Restaurant & Pizza, 313 East State Street, on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Rockford.

More: Popular downtown Rockford restaurant may open temporary location as it rebuilds after fire

“A big part may be the costs and code requirements to repair and renovate this location are simply too large due to the extensive damage that was done,” said Chad Tuneberg, alderman of Rockford’s Third Ward, where Capri now sits empty. “When you’re rebuilding, you have to meet standards that may not have existed when you first opened.”

Tuneberg said he visited the Grisanzio family after the fire and offered to help them navigate the aftermath. Tuneberg said they have since been working with city staff about reopening at their present location.

“I also heard the rumors about them leaving, and I was hoping they weren’t true,” Tuneberg said. “Capri has been a staple in downtown Rockford for many years.”

Calls and messages to the owners have gone unanswered. Whether they are planning to build a new restaurant in Loves Park or lease space isn’t known.

“That’s all private,” Jury said. “So, we don’t know where. But it might happen.”

Capri has remained in downtown Rockford even as a major economic downturn in the 1980s caused many other businesses to close, leaving the area with pockets of blight for more than 20 years.

In 1979, the Grisanzios bought the building next door and doubled the size of the restaurant. They added a banquet room in 1990.

While it has seen minor changes, the menu has largely been same: pizza, calzones, pasta dinners, chicken, salad, sandwiches and fresh bread.

Jim Hagerty covers business and other general news topics for the Rockford Register Star. Email him at jhagerty@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford's Capri Italian restaurant may reopen in Loves Park after fire