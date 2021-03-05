Popular Drug Does Not Alleviate Mild COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Finds

A health worker shows a box containing a bottle of Ivermectin, a medicine authorized by the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (INVIMA) to treat patients with mild, asymptomatic or suspicious COVID-19, as part of a study of the Center for Paediatric Infectious Diseases Studies, in Cali, Colombia, on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)
Emily Anthes
·3 min read

Ivermectin, a controversial anti-parasitic drug that has been touted as a potential COVID-19 treatment, does not speed recovery in people with mild cases of the disease, according to a randomized controlled trial published Thursday in the journal JAMA.

Ivermectin is typically used to treat parasitic worms in both people and animals, but scientific evidence for its efficacy against the coronavirus is thin. Some studies have indicated that the drug can prevent several different viruses from replicating in cells. And last year, researchers in Australia found that high doses of ivermectin suppressed SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in cell cultures.

Such findings had spurred use of the drug against COVID-19, especially in Latin America.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

“Ivermectin is currently being used widely,” said Dr. Eduardo López-Medina, a doctor and researcher at the Center for Pediatric Infectious Diseases in Cali, Colombia, who led the new trial. “In many countries in the Americas and other parts of the world, it’s part of the national guidelines of treating COVID.”

But the drug has also proved divisive. While some scientists see potential, others suspect that effectively inhibiting the coronavirus may require extremely high, potentially unsafe doses. Health officials have also worried that people desperate for coronavirus treatments might take versions of the drug that have been formulated for pets. (It is commonly used to prevent heartworm in dogs.)

“There’s been a lot of conflicting views on this, sometimes extreme conflicting views,” said Dr. Carlos Chaccour, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health who was not involved in the new study. “I think it has become another hydroxychloroquine.”

But neither the proponents nor the critics have had much rigorous data to support their views. There are few well-controlled trials of the drug’s effectiveness against COVID-19, although more are expected in the coming months. And treatment guidelines from the National Institutes of Health note that there is not enough evidence “to recommend either for or against” using the drug in COVID-19 patients.

In the new study, López-Medina and his colleagues randomly assigned more than 400 people who had recently developed mild COVID-19 symptoms to receive a five-day course of either ivermectin or a placebo. They found that COVID-19 symptoms lasted about 10 days, on average, among people who received the drug, compared with 12 days among those who received the placebo, a statistically insignificant difference.

The new trial adds much-needed clinical data to the debate over using the drug to treat COVID-19, said Dr. Regina Rabinovich, a global health researcher at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who was not involved in the study.

But she noted that the trial was relatively small and did not answer the most pressing clinical question, whether ivermectin can prevent severe disease or death. “Duration of symptoms may not be the most important either clinical or public health parameter to look at,” she said.

The researchers did find that seven patients in the placebo group deteriorated after enrolling in the trial, compared to four in the ivermectin group, but the numbers were too small to draw a meaningful conclusion.

“There was a small signal there, and it would be interesting to see if that signal that we saw is real or not,” said López-Medina. “But that would have to be answered in a larger trial.”

López-Medina also pointed out that the study population was relatively young and healthy, with an average age of 37 and few of the existing health conditions that can make COVID-19 more dangerous.

Bigger trials, which are underway, could provide more definitive answers, said Rabinovich, who noted that she was “totally neutral” on ivermectin’s potential usefulness. “I just want data because there’s such chaos in the field.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2021 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • A national system to prioritize COVID-19 vaccines has largely failed as states rely on their own systems

    Operation Warp Speed tried to help states set priorities for COVID-19 vaccine distribution with Tiberius. Few states use it as designed.

  • When Amazon Raises Wages, Local Companies Follow Suit

    Amazon has embarked on an advertising blitz this winter, urging Congress to follow the company’s lead and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. American workers “simply can’t wait” for higher pay, the company said in a recent blog post. In the areas where Amazon operates, though, low-wage workers at other businesses have seen significant wage growth since 2018, beyond what they otherwise might have expected, and not because of new minimum-wage laws. The gains are a direct result of Amazon’s corporate decision to increase starting pay to $15 an hour three years ago, which appears to have lifted pay for low-wage workers in other local companies as well, according to new research from economists at the University of California, Berkeley, and Brandeis University. The findings have broad implications for the battle over the federal minimum wage, which has stayed at $7.25 an hour for more than a decade, and which Democrats are trying to raise to $15 by 2025. For one, the research illustrates how difficult it can be for low-wage workers to command higher pay in the modern American economy — until a powerful outside actor, like a large employer or a government, intervenes. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Most directly, there is little evidence in the paper that raising the minimum wage would lead to significant job loss, even in low-cost rural areas, a finding consistent with several recent studies. Other research, including a recent report from the Congressional Budget Office, has found a larger negative effect on jobs, although still smaller than many economists believed in the past. The authors of the latest study — Ellora Derenoncourt of Berkeley and Clemens Noelke and David Weil of Brandeis — studied Amazon, Walmart and Target, which operate in areas where wages tend to be low. But even in those places, the researchers found, wage increases by the large corporate employers appear to drive up wages without driving down employment. “When you have major changes in the wage policies of large actors in the labor market, this has ripple effects,” Derenoncourt said in an interview. At the same time, Weil added, “the sky doesn’t fall.” The researchers used the federal government’s Current Population Survey, supplemented by evidence from the online job posting site Glassdoor, to estimate what happened in communities where Amazon, Target or Walmart operate after those companies increased entry-level wages in recent years. What they found in many ways confounds traditional economic models: Raising pay did not put the large companies at a disadvantage. Instead, it gave local workers a reason to push their own employers for a raise. At Mooyah Burgers, Fries and Shakes, a chain with 87 locations in 21 states, the Amazon effect is clear. Employees routinely go to their managers and point out that Amazon is hiring at a significant pay increase. “When you have those corporations paying that much, it just puts pressure on the smaller business owners,” said Tony Darden, Mooyah’s president. Franchisees can try to have good relationships with their employees, he said, but there is only so far that can go. “At some point, it always comes down to money,” he said. “And so if there’s an employee who has the ability to make two or three or four or five bucks an hour more at another location, they go directly to the owner or to their manager.” Many restaurants will grant the pay increase, Darden said, but at the cost of giving workers fewer hours or hiring fewer employees — a common contention among small-business owners. But while that may be true in individual cases, the Berkeley and Brandeis researchers found little evidence of broad-based job cuts as wages rose. A 10% increase in the base wage at a company like Amazon, they found, translated into a 1.7% loss in local jobs — and a 0.4% loss in jobs for low-wage workers. A mounting body of research in recent years suggests that labor markets don’t work in practice the way they do in some economic models. Employees often have less information about their worth than employers, or face greater risks to changing jobs, or can’t readily move between employers the way a pure market assumes. These “frictions,” in economic jargon, often benefit employers over employees, pushing down wages below where supply and demand suggest they should be. But that leaves room for other forces — in the form of political pressure, organized bargaining or a minimum wage — to push wages up. “In a very simple supply-and-demand, competitive market, firms are just paying the market wage,” said Arindrajit Dube, a University of Massachusetts economist who has studied the minimum wage. In reality, he said, wages “are shaped by market forces but also by norms, pressure as well as policies.” Dube said that in the 1980s, the spread of Walmart and other national retailers helped push down wages, as they displaced smaller, often unionized local chains. Now big national retailers seem to be helping to push wages up. Many small-business owners do not welcome the pressure. Tad Mollnhauer, who runs two printing and shipping retail stores near Orlando, Florida, said entry-level workers typically earned about $10 to $12 an hour. But these days, anyone paying that rate risks losing workers to Amazon. (The state’s minimum wage is under $9 an hour but will rise to $10 this year under a referendum approved by voters in November. The minimum will rise a dollar a year after that, hitting $15 an hour in 2026.) Mollnhauer said it was hard for small companies like his to match Amazon’s pay. “Their network and their resources are spread out around the country,” allowing Amazon to pay above-market wages in some places, he said. “For me, as two stores, I can’t do that.” Jay Carney, a senior vice president for Amazon, said the company was conscious of the impact its policy might have on other employers. “We knew that by doing it, we would encourage other employers to do the same, and if that happened then it would put upward pressure on wages in general, which would be good,” he said. But he rejected suggestions that Amazon is using its political power to hurt its rivals. “We have no power to force anybody to do this, only Congress does,” he said. Jared Bernstein, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said the paper showed both the potential spillover effects for workers from raising the federal minimum wage — which studies suggest would help workers who earn more than the minimum also get raises — and the limits of private company efforts. “There’s just no way to be sure to reach the tens of millions of hardworking but poorly paid workers without significantly raising the national minimum wage,” he said. No Republican senator supports the $15-an-hour bill that Amazon has endorsed, and several Democrats have reservations about it. Given those headwinds and an adverse ruling from the Senate parliamentarian, the provision will almost certainly not make it into the final version of President Joe Biden’s relief package. But the researchers’ findings suggest that there are other ways to raise pay for low-wage workers. Political pressure on big companies can lift pay not just for their direct employees but also for other workers in the same area. Other policies could mimic that effect: If the federal government requires its contractors to pay more, as Biden has directed by executive order, it could help increase wages throughout the private sector. Many people are skeptical of Amazon’s motives in pushing the federal $15-an-hour effort, noting that the company faces scrutiny from Democrats over its treatment of workers, accusations that it has stifled competition and its moves to fight unionization. Other business groups accused Amazon of using its scale and political influence to squeeze smaller competitors. “Amazon is clearly doing very well in the current economy,” said Misty Chally, executive director of the Coalition of Franchisee Associations, which represents franchise owners. But gyms, hair salons and many other businesses that compete with Amazon are “all struggling to stay in business right now,” she said. Dube said he had concerns about the power of companies like Amazon and Walmart. But the upward pressure they put on wages, he said, wasn’t one of them. The “Amazon effect” on wages comes as no surprise to organizers of the Fight for $15 campaign. From its start in 2012, the movement sought to put pressure on private employers, not just elected officials. The two fed each other, said Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, which has backed the campaign: Minimum-wage increases in big cities encouraged companies like Walmart and Target to raise pay nationwide, which in turn prompted more minimum-wage increases and helped fuel the effort to raise the federal wage floor. Policies like Amazon’s are particularly significant in places where the minimum-wage argument has never gained much of a foothold, like the South. “It shifts the politics of minimum wage in those corners of the country,” Henry said. “It busts the myth it can’t happen here.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘Parasite’ Star Lee Sun Kyun to Lead Apple Sci-Fi Thriller Series ‘Dr. Brain’

    Apple TV+ has picked up a Korean-language adaptation of the popular webtoon “Dr. Brain,” the streamer announced Wednesday. Korean filmmaker Kim Jee Woon, known for “I Saw the Devil” and the Arnold Schwarzenegger-led “The Last Stand,” will serve as writer and director on the series, with “Parasite” star Lee Sun Kyun to lead the cast. The project is described as “an emotional journey that follows a brain scientist who is obsessive about figuring out new technologies to access the consciousness and memories of the brain. His life goes sideways when his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, and he uses his skills to access memories from his wife’s brain to piece together the mystery of what actually happened to his family and why.” Also Read: 'Calls': Nick Jonas, Lily Collins, Pedro Pascal Among Stars Set to Lead Apple Short-Form Audio Series “Dr. Brain” is currently in production in South Korea and is expected to debut on the streaming service later this year as Apple’s first full Korean-language project. (Apple’s series adaptation of Min Jin Lee’s “Pachinko” will be in in Korean, Japanese and English.) The Korea-based Bound Entertainment will produce the series along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures. Kim Jee Woon serves as executive producer alongside Samuel Yeunju Ha. Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, and Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong serve as executive producers for Kakao Entertainment. Read original story ‘Parasite’ Star Lee Sun Kyun to Lead Apple Sci-Fi Thriller Series ‘Dr. Brain’ At TheWrap

  • Swalwell sues Trump over alleged role in Capitol assault

    In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., Friday, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell has sued former President Donald Trump and some of his allies, including his son, Donald Trump Jr., Rudy Giuliani and GOP Rep. Mo Brooks over their alleged roles in the events leading up to and surrounding the Capitol assault on Jan. 6. In the 65-page lawsuit Swalwell alleges that they all directly incited the violence at the Capitol. "Trump directly incited the violence at the Capitol that followed and then watched approvingly as the building was overrun," the lawsuit states.

  • Authorities retrieve data from car in Tiger Woods crash

    The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant to retrieve the black box located in the SUV golf legend Tiger Woods wrecked last week in California.

  • Tcm Big Screen Classics Presents: LA Bamba (Fathom Events Trailer)

    Story of rock n' roll legend Ritchie Valens and his rise to stardom in the 1950's. Great soundtrack and an affectionate treatment of Valens!

  • Prince Philip transferred back to private hospital after procedure for pre-existing heart condition: Palace

    Britain's Prince Philip has been transferred back to a private hospital in London after undergoing a "successful procedure" for a pre-existing heart condition, according to Buckingham Palace. The 99-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was transferred to King Edward VII’s Hospital on Friday morning. Philip, who will turn 100 in June, was initially transported by car from Windsor, England, to King Edward VII's Hospital on Feb. 17 for what Buckingham Palace described as a "precautionary measure" after the duke reported feeling unwell.

  • Senate to vote on COVID relief package

    Democrats have made it clear that they will work through the weekend to make sure this bill gets to the finish line, despite not one Republican being on board.

  • Broncos will tender Phillip Lindsay, Tim Patrick, Alexander Johnson as restricted free agents

    The Broncos went into last offseason talking about a possible contract extension for running back Phillip Lindsay, but he wound up playing out the year on an exclusive rights free agent tender. An extension remains possible, but it doesn’t appear it will come before Lindsay is tendered again this offseason. General Manager George Paton said [more]

  • Creighton basketball coach apologizes after telling team to ‘stay on plantation’

    Head coach Greg McDermott of the Creighton Bluejays tweeted Tuesday that he ‘immediately recognized my egregious mistake.’ The head coach of Creighton University’s basketball team apologized Tuesday for a recent remark in which he told his players to “stay on the plantation.” After losing a game this weekend, Coach Greg McDermott made the comments in what was described as a postgame locker-room talk.

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower after Powell comments

    Wall Street ended sharply lower on Thursday, leaving the Nasdaq down nearly 10% from its February record high, after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields. A decline of 10% from its February record high would confirm the Nasdaq is in a correction. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield spiked to 1.533% after Powell's comments, which did not point to changes in the Fed's asset purchases to tackle the recent jump in yields.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • FBI: Trump-appointed State Department aide arrested in connection with Capitol riot

    The FBI on Thursday arrested former State Department aide Federico Klein, a Trump appointee who worked on the former president's 2016 campaign, on charges related to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol, according to a court filing.Why it matters: The 42-year-old Klein is the first member of the Trump administration to be arrested in connection with the insurrection, which led to the former president's second impeachment and charges against over 300 people.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Prior to resigning from the State Department on Jan. 19, Klein — whose arrest was first reported by Politico — worked in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs and possessed a "Top Secret" security clearance that was renewed in 2019, according to the FBI affidavit.Surveillance video from Jan. 6 allegedly captured Klein attempting to enter a Capitol tunnel with a mob of rioters. Police body cameras showed that Klein "physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line, thereby affecting their ability to disperse the crowd," according to the affidavit.Body camera and open-source footage captured Klein violently shoving a riot shield taken from an officer and "inciting the mob" — including by calling for "fresh people" at the front of the crowd — in his attempts to breach the police line.The bottom line: Klein was arrested on charges that include unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon.Read the full affidavit. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Man's body, motorcycle found 465 feet below Grand Canyon rim, National Park Service says

    The National Park Service said they believe they have found the body of a missing Northern Kentucky man in the Grand Canyon.

  • World's oldest known wild bird has another chick at age of 70

    Wisdom is believed to have had more than 30 chicks in her life so far, and several partners.

  • Wanda just got a badass new Scarlet Witch costume in 'WandaVision' and fans are 'obsessed'

    Scarlet Witch's costume is her coolest yet, but fans may have to wait until "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 2022 to see it again.

  • 'Coming 2 America' legend John Amos says that sentimental kitchen scene was his favorite in the star-studded sequel

    The acting legend spoke with Insider about coming back to play Cleo McDowell and reflected on getting fired from "Good Times."