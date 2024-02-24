Popular East County bakery closing after more than 40 years of service

EL CAJON, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A popular bakery in El Cajon will be closing its doors after over 40 years in business.

Flour Power Cakery, located at 2389 Fletcher Parkway, will be taking its last orders by 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, the bakery said on its Instagram this week. The last day to pick up an order will be Saturday, March 2.

The East County shop is known for its specialty cakes, wedding cakes and individual desserts such as cupcakes, cake pops and cookies.

“This was not an easy decision for us,” Flour Power Cakery said in the social media post. “We want to extend our deepest gratitude for your business & support. It’s been a joy and a privilege to be a part of your celebrations and sweet moments over the years.”

Flour Power Cakery is offering a 50% off discount for all party supplies (candles, stationery, paper plates, cake knives).

