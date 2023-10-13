Popular fast-food chain opening concession stand inside Blue Cross Arena

Chick-fil-A is opening is first location within the city of Rochester.

It’s actually a Chick-fil-A concession stand, and it will operate inside Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial outside section 125, arena representatives announced Thursday.

The grand opening is Friday, Oct. 13, to coincide with the Rochester Americans’ 2023-’24 home opener against the Bridgeport Islanders.

The stand will be open for all arena events, except on Sundays, when all Chick-fil-A locations are closed.

Initially, it will serve the fast-food giant’s signature chicken sandwich and waffle chips, and other items will be added in the coming weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

More: Amerks season opens Friday at home: What to know about 2023 Rochester Americans

“We’re always looking at ways to enhance the overall fan experience with all our events and we hope by introducing a brand as popular and beloved as Chick-fil-A allows us to do just that,” Rob Minter, the arena’s vice president of business operations, said in a statement.

There are three full-service Chick-fil-A restaurants in Monroe County: 2140 W. Ridge Road, Greece; 100 Marketplace Drive, Henrietta; and 1115 East Ridge Road, Irondequoit.

The Blue Cross Arena stand is owned by Michael Taylor, who also owns the Henrietta Chick-fil-A.

The arena is the first indoor venue in New York state to add a Chick-fil-A.

Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Chick-fil-A opens concession stand at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester NY