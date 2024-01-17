Popular fitness studio NYXX Cycle celebrating one year in Cincinnati

TechCrunch

Build a Rocket Boy, a Scotland-headquartered game development company founded by one of the former lead developers behind the Grand Theft Auto franchise, today announced it has raised $110 million in a Series D round of funding. Leslie Benzies is perhaps better known as the former president of Rockstar North, driving development of its smash hit Grand Theft Auto series starting from the third installment in 2001, through each subsequent title until departing the company in 2016 following a 17-month sabbatical. A substantial portion of the complaints were thrown out in court two years later, with the parties finally reaching a confidential settlement in 2019.