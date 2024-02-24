These Popular Foods Decrease Visceral Fat, , Dietitians Say. Visceral fat lives in the abdominal cavity, surrounding vital organs. According to 'Eat This, Not That!,' it is more associated with poor health than subcutaneous fat, the kind directly under one's skin. Visceral fat can contribute to glucose, lipid and endocrine dysfunction. Here are 5 foods , that may help decrease visceral fat tissue. 1. Fatty Fish, According to Anya Rosen, MS, RD, LD, CPT, fatty fish containing omega-3s have been shown to benefit body fat composition by improving insulin sensitivity and combating inflammation. 2. Coconut Oil, Research shows that the medium-chain triglycerides in coconut oil can decrease the amount of fat stored by the body. 3. Beans, According to Nicole Stefanow, MS RDN, one study, published by MDPI, suggests beans may help lower the total accumulation of visceral fat. 4. Yogurt, The probiotic effect of yogurt may improve body fat in the midsection of those who eat it regularly, according to a study published on PubMed.gov. 5. Eggs, Eggs can be part of a high protein, low glycemic breakfast, which has been shown to possibly reduce visceral body fat, according to an analysis published on PubMed.gov

