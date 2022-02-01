This Popular Frozen Food Brand Is Facing Several Safety Issues Right Now

Amanda McDonald
·2 min read

The frozen food section is a popular one in grocery stores, but one popular brand that is added to many shopping carts is facing troubles on all sides of the aisles. Workers have alleged unsafe conditions at one of the company's factories and one of its products is being recalled.

Reports say a complaint against Amy's Kitchen was filed with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health in January after workers at the Santa Rosa, Calif. plant faced an "unforgiving environment" that pushed them past the point of injury, according to NBC News. It says that to keep up with line speeds, company leaders downplayed injuries, documents about the injuries were shared, and that workers were not given the opportunity to take breaks, not given clean drinking water while working, workers were not allowed to change tasks to avoid injuries related to repetitive motions, and were shamed or asked to provide doctors notes if they needed to use the restroom.

Related: 6 Things You'll See at Costco This Year

The Chief People Officer at Amy's Kitchen, Mike Resch, told the news outlet that there is much to dispute about the complaint.

"We're very reasonable in the approach to try to discern between someone who has that need, which we want to support, on an irregular basis, in which case it wouldn't require that, versus an employee who has a need to visit the restroom more regularly outside of breaks," he said.

No official ruling on the complaint has been made, and Eat This, Not That! has reached out to the company for more information.

But another legal matter Amy's is dealing with is a recall of its frozen Vegan Organic Rice Mac&Cheeze. Over 15,620 cases of the product sold nationwide may contain undeclared traces of milk not declared on the label, a recall notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says. If someone with an allergy or sensitivity to milk consumes the product, they could suffer a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction.

Amy&#39;s recall

The issue was discovered by a third party after doing a test, and no other frozen Amy's Kitchen products are involved. However, the Mac&Cheeze could still be in consumers' freezers, as it has a "Best Before Date" of 10/2023. If you have one, the notice says to discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For more info on this section of the grocery store, here are The Best Frozen Items to Buy At Costco Right Now, Dietitian Says.

Eat this, not that


To get all the latest grocery store news delivered right to your email inbox every day, sign up for our newsletter!

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Best Omicron Treatments if You Get COVID

    There are several approved outpatient treatments for patients with mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 that have been shown to prevent progression to severe disease, hospitalization and/or death. The current treatments include monoclonal antibodies (Sotrovimab) and antivirals (Paxlovid, Molnupiravir and Remdesivir). Each of these medications are appropriate for patients who have mild to moderate disease, do not require oxygen or hospitalization, are within a specific time frame of symptoms and

  • Hormone replacement therapy to be sold over the counter for first time

    Hormone replacement therapy is to be made available over the counter for the first time, watchdogs are poised to announce.

  • Omicron subvariant BA.2 likely to have same severity as 'original' -WHO

    Vaccines also continue to provide similar protection against the different forms of Omicron, Dr. Boris Pavlin of the WHO's COVID-19 Response Team told an online briefing. The comments come as the BA.2 subvariant begins to replace Omicron's more common "original" BA.1 subvariant in countries such as Denmark. Based on data from Denmark, the first country where BA.2 overtook BA.1, there appears to be no difference in disease severity, although BA.2 has the potential to replace BA.1 globally, Pavlin added.

  • How to Help Prevent Age Spots—And 3 Ways to Treat Them

    If your skin is starting to develop age spots, know you aren't alone—it's quite common. Also called dark spots and liver spots, age spots often look like large freckles. Fortunately, there are ways to help prevent them from developing and treatment options to lessen their appearance if you don't like them.

  • Letters to the Editor: Anti-vaxxers are losing their jobs. It's called 'consequences'

    With less than a quarter of eligible Americans still refusing their COVID shots, anti-vaxxers should not be surprised by a backlash.

  • Want to Live Longer? This is Exactly How Long Your Workouts Need to Be, According to Science

    Hint: It's shorter than you think.

  • Justice must be served for my brother in the case against former Southwestern police officer

    "Let’s not forget the lesser mentioned victim in this senseless tragedy: my mom. She was standing near her son when Stu Harrison shot him point blank in the leg."

  • Fact-check: Did National Guard doctors find hospitals empty of COVID-19 patients?

    This story about National Guard doctors finding hospitals with no COVID patients is fake.

  • Savvy Senior: How to recognize a mini-stroke and what to do if you have one

    A mini-stroke is caused by a temporary blockage of blood flow to the brain and can be a warning sign that a major stroke is ahead. Mini-strokes need to be treated like emergencies.

  • This brilliant sleep aid helps me more than anything else I’ve tried

    We know the drill all too well. You go to sleep under a blanket because you’re chilly when you first lie down. Then, you wake up in the middle of the night with all your sheets balled by your feet. Or perhaps you crank up the climate control so you’re more comfortable in bed at … The post This brilliant sleep aid helps me more than anything else I’ve tried appeared first on BGR.

  • Employees quit over 'catch the virus' promotion at Washington state bar

    Employees at a Washington state bar quit over their former employers' "catch the virus" COVID-19 promotion. Vessel Taphouse owner Steve Hartley told The Daily Herald that four employees quit their jobs and three bands refused to play at the pirate-themed bar over the promotion. The bar promoted a concert on Jan. 22 by urging ​​bargoers to bring proof of a positive COVID-19 test to get $4 off of their tickets. "Come see the show, maybe catch the...

  • ‘What’s going on with me?’ Canadian victims of mystery illness suffer alone

    A distressing neurological condition has afflicted dozens in New Brunswick – so why has the investigation slowed down? Johanne Boucher: ‘I can’t even order a coffee. All I can do is write. I don’t know what I have. The disease remains unknown.’ Photograph: Handout For more than two years, dozens of people in the Canadian province of New Brunswick have suffered from a distressing array of neurological symptoms, prompting speculation that they had fallen victim to an unknown degenerative illness.

  • Does Your Pee Stink? Here Are 7 Reasons Why

    Pregnancy does not alter the smell of your pee, but it does lead to hormone changes that alter your smelling

  • These Are the Breads a Dietitian Eats at Home - and You Should, Too

    There's no need to banish bread from your diet - no matter what you've heard, carbs are not your enemy - but you may want to follow these dietitian-approved guidelines in order to ensure you're buying the healthiest breads possible. When shopping for bread, look beyond claims like "7-grain," "sprouted," or "multigrain."

  • Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says

    Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research. The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University on testing the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, did not provide further details. The original Reuters story misstated that ivermectin was "effective" against Omicron in Phase III clinical trials, which are conducted in humans.

  • Five surprising health benefits of statins you probably didn’t know

    Statins are widely prescribed for reducing ‘bad’ cholesterol, and thus helping to prevent heart attacks and strokes, but their use – and questions over side-effects, such as muscle pain – continues to generate debate.

  • Dems Walk Out on Florida Surgeon General With "Strange" Covid Views

    Democrats in Florida’s state senate said, “Aiight, Imma head out,” on Thursday rather than listen to the state’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, avoid giving direct answers about his beliefs on Covid-19 vaccines.

  • Novavax could offer unvaccinated Americans a new option, if FDA agrees

    Novavax's shots are based on a kind of "protein subunit" technology that has been used for decades in other routine vaccinations.

  • The Perfect 5-Minute Workout for Your Butt According to Personal Trainers

    A sculpted, strong butt isn’t just for filling out those jeans (or beloved TikTok leggings). There are many benefits to giving some attention to your tush. “Strengthening the glutes are a great way to support the low back, aid in pelvic alignment, and improve posture,” Dani Schenone, RYT, holistic wellness expert for Mindbody, tells SheKnows. […]

  • 2 charts show COVID-19 booster shots' superior protection compared to double vaccination

    Boosted people in Los Angeles had the most protection against COVID-19 infection and hospitalization this winter, new CDC data shows.