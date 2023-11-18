Popular Georgia vacation destination catches fire, officials confirm

A structure fire at a popular Georgia vacation spot had a downtown area in flames.

The Fannin County Emergency Management Agency confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that buildings in downtown Blue Ridge were on fire and civilian access was temporarily shut down to let firefighters gain access.

A county spokesman said the fire started at Danielle’s Cafe in downtown Blue Ridge around 1:40 p.m.

Two hours later, and with the work of six fire engines, a ladder company, and over 40 personnel, the fire is under control, according to officials.

“Please avoid the downtown area. Law enforcement is currently working to keep on lookers away from the hot zone and keep roadways open for public safety crews,” officials said after the fire was mostly contained.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Multiple fire crews were on the scene to contain the flames as multiple structures were involved on the block.

“Fire Fighters were able to save 3 businesses and 3 houses that were directly exposed from the initial fire,” a Fannin County EMA spokesman said.

Officials said other fire units from Union County assisted in putting the fires out.

A photo provided to Channel 2 Action News showed heavy smoke and large flames coming off of a building in the downtown area.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: