Popular Gifting Trends for Mother's Day

Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, Alle Fister partners with The Good Patch®, Ramy Brook, Spiritual Gangster, and Sulwhasoo to share a few gifting ideas to help melt mom’s heart this Mother’s Day.

New York, N --News Direct-- YourUpdateTV

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://youtu.be/SdtdOyh8kmE

Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, Alle Fister partners with The Good Patch®, Ramy Brook, Spiritual Gangster, and Sulwhasoo to share a few gifting ideas to help melt mom’s heart this Mother’s Day.

Sunday, May 8th is Mother’s Day, the perfect time to honor all the moms in your life. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers planned on spending about $220 on Mother’s Day gifts in 2021. That number is expected to go up this year, due in part to limited COVID restrictions, various consumer deals, and the popularity of online shopping—including free shipping and easy return policies.

Online searches have determined a few of this year’s biggest Mother’s Day gifting trends. As expected, flowers, jewelry, and sweets topped the list. However, restaurant-related searches and electronics are seeing record levels of spending this year.

A recent Microsoft survey discovered more than 20% of mothers said they would like a spa visit. This is aligned with another shopping trend, which is shopping and supporting local businesses.

Industry insiders say Mother’s Day is one of the biggest retail holidays of the year and expect to see more than $25 billion in spending in 2022.

Fister has some gifting tips to help make mom’s heart melt this upcoming Mother’s Day.

SKIN IS IN:

Mother’s Day is less than a week away and Fister say’s it’s always a good idea to think outside of the box. Skincare is one of the first things that comes to her mind for this year’s Mother’s Day.

The Beauty Expert says, “I’m really loving the high-performance Korean skincare

brand, Sulwhasoo,” pointing out their Bestsellers Trial Kit, which features a few favorites, including their #1 selling First Care Activating Serum. It’s a radiance enhancing, anti-aging serum that also helps boost the absorption of following skincare products used on top.”

Story continues

The First Care Radiance Set is a limited edition 4-piece set of bestsellers that either clears impurities, amplifies hydration, or smooths one’s complexion for an everlasting glow.

Finally, Fister says the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream Set is a luxury gift set featuring new and improved silky-soft, anti-aging Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream.

For more information, go to US.Sulwhasoo.com.

Direct link:

Bestsellers Trial Kit: https://us.sulwhasoo.com/collections/korean-skin-care-sets/products/bestsellers-trial-kit-1

First Care Radiance Set: https://us.sulwhasoo.com/collections/korean-skin-care-sets/products/first-care-radiance-set

Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream Set: https://us.sulwhasoo.com/collections/korean-skin-care-sets/products/concentrated-ginseng-renewing-cream-set

Social media handles:

Facebook: @sulwhasoo.us

Instagram: @Sulwhasoo.us

PRIORITIZE HEALTH & WELL-BEING:

Health and well-being have really become a priority over the past two years. The beauty and lifestyle expert says, “Now’s the time to help moms live happier and healthier lives.”

As a mom, Fister points out that finding balance is incredibly important. This includes everyday feelings of being run down, stressed out, or in need of a little R&R.

Fister’s view on self-care is loud and clear, “I’m loving The Good Patch.”

This brand makes plant-powered wearable wellness patches for life’s everyday struggles, such as sleep and stress. Fister highlights that the patches are easy to use. The consumer just peels & sticks the patch to their wrist (or any venous area).

The B12 Awake patch gives a user’s day a boost. It’s made with caffeine, green tea, and vitamin B12. Perfect for getting through that afternoon slump.

The Relax patch is perfect for unwinding and decompressing on stressful days. It’s made with ashwagandha, passionflower, and rhodiola. “Perfect for dealing with the “joys” of parenting,” Fister jokes.

The Dream patch is for getting some quality sleep. It’s made with 10mg melatonin, valerian root, and hops. This is ideal for travel, red-eyes, or even just a good nap.

Fister says The Good Patches can be worn all day, delivering a sustained release of ingredients over 8-12 hours. They are available at Target, ULTA, and CVS.

For more information, go to TheGoodPatch.com

Direct link: https://thegoodpatch.com/

Social media handles:

Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok: @thegoodpatch

KEEP IT SOFT & STYLISH:

The popularity of athleisure in the fashion industry continues to boom. Fister says it will definitely be noticeable this Mother’s Day, adding, “Who doesn’t love stylish leggings, sweatpants, and loungewear? They’ve become staples to our wardrobes… have they not, ladies?!?

This year, she says a fun idea is for moms to coordinate with their mini, otherwise known as their daughter. “A brand I love is Spiritual Gangster,” says Fister, adding, “This brand is my go-to for leggings, soft fleece sweats, and fun graphic styles all rooted in optimism which I think we can all use more of right now. They also have a fantastic Mini Me Collection.”

The beauty and lifestyle expert says the feminine floral active set has a matching girls legging that are both made from eco-conscious performance fabric— a super soft blend of recycled fibers and cooling yarns.

Fister points out, “I also love the girl’s pink sweats! Made to match the women’s style —the girl’s Bridget raglan pull-over sweatshirt made in soft and cozy cotton terry pairs perfectly with the matching sweat pant. It’s a pretty in pink moment moms and daughters will both love.”

For more information, go to SpiritualGangster.com

Direct link: https://spiritualgangster.com/collections/mini-me-kids

Social media handles:

Facebook: @SPIRITUALGANG

Instagram: @SPIRITUALGANGSTER

Pinterest: @SPIRITUALGANGSTERLOVE

STAY ON TREND:

Fister says this year’s Mother’s Day gifting ideas even includes a new fashion trend. “This year, it’s really all about embracing vibrancy and joy—bold prints, micro-textures, and florals. It’s the season for moms to look and feel fabulous,” Fister adds, “From mothers and daughters to sisters and friends, Ramy Brook is a woman-owned business with styles that can be worn by women of all ages.”

Ramy’s signature use of silk fabrics, lively colors, and sophisticated silhouettes immediately caught Fister’s eye. She is impressed by the collections intent to be a day-to-night solution in a woman’s wardrobe. She continues, “Another thing that means so much to me, is how the brand’s vision is for women to feel beautiful and confident—knowing they’re sexy, wearing something special, and looking their absolute best. Ramy Brook has timeless styles that truly transcend generations.”

For more information, go to RamyBrook.com.

Direct link: https://www.ramybrook.com/

Social media handles:

Facebook: @Ramy Brook

Instagram: @ramybook

Pinterest: @ramybrook

TikTok: @ramybrookny

Twitter: @ramybrook

Contact Details

YourUpdateTV

+1 212-736-2727

yourupdatetv@gmail.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/popular-gifting-trends-for-mothers-day-653730271