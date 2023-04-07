Popular Greensburg wedding venue up for sale; all current bookings to be honored

A for sale sign is up at a popular Westmoreland County wedding venue, but the owners say there is no reason to panic.

Ferrante’s Lakeview on Route 30 in Greensburg recently went on the market for $3.9 million.

The current owners told our partners at TribLIVE.com that they are booked all of this year and even into 2024.

All reservations made will be honored. Owners believe it will take at least a year or two for the facility to sell.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘I am my son’s voice’ Mother asks for mercy for teen driver charged in crash that killed her son 2 charged after attempted robbery, shooting in Beechview after woman allegedly lures man to home Woman arrested for allegedly threatening ex-boyfriend with gun in daycare parking lot in Shaler VIDEO: North Shore businesses preparing for busy Pirates Opening Day DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts