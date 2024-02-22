Popular Hanover bar announces move to Penn Township shopping center

A popular Hanover bar and restaurant has announced its move to a longtime vacant space in Penn Township.

Avalon Ale House, located at 304 Poplar St. in the borough, is moving to the site of the former Broken Clock at 1418 Baltimore St. in Penn Township, the owners said in a post on Facebook.

Avalon Ale House opened at the Poplar Street location in late December of 2022, operated by owner Matthew Tarantino as a bar and restaurant serving a tropical take on bar food along with a full-service bar. The bar has become well known for its events, hosting trivia during the week and often featuring karaoke or DJs on the weekends on its dance floor.

The Baltimore Street space has been vacant for six years, with the property owners recently pursuing an economic development liquor license to lure a tenant to the space after the Broken Clock shut its doors in 2018.

The post did not share a timeline for the move to the new location.

More: Penn Twp. commissioners support effort to acquire liquor license for south Hanover site

A vacant restaurant sits at 1418 Baltimore Street, Suite 1, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in Penn Township.

The move adds more than 40 bar seats, a separate dining area from the bar with 100 seats, a conference/party room, and "two times the space to party," Avalon's owners said in the post.

More parking was also emphasized, with plenty of parking in the large parking lot of Grandview Plaza, compared to the small lot at the bar's current location.

In October, when the owners of the property were seeking a liquor license to draw a tenant to the space, both the owners and Penn Township Board of Commissioners noted the need for additional restaurants in South Hanover.

“I would love to see a restaurant in this shopping center," owner Mitzi Clapper said at the time.

Harrison Jones is the Hanover reporter for the Evening Sun. Reach him at hjones@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hanover Evening Sun: Hanover PA bar moving to Penn Township shopping center