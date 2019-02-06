Is Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) A Smart Pick For Income Investors?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Dividends play an important role in compounding returns in the long run and end up forming a sizeable part of investment returns. Historically, Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has paid dividends to shareholders, and these days it yields 2.2%. Does Popular tick all the boxes of a great dividend stock? Below, I’ll take you through my analysis.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has it consistently paid a stable dividend without missing a payment or drastically cutting payout?

Has it increased its dividend per share amount over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Based on future earnings growth, will it be able to continue to payout dividend at the current rate?

Does Popular pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 16%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect BPOP’s payout to remain around the same level at 15% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 2.3%. Moreover, EPS is forecasted to fall to $5.99 in the upcoming year.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A company with strong cash flow, relative to earnings, can sometimes sustain a high pay out ratio.

If dividend is a key criteria in your investment consideration, then you need to make sure the dividend stock you’re eyeing out is reliable in its payments. BPOP investors will be well aware the dividend payments are lower today than they were 10 years ago, although the payments have at least been steady. Though this may not be a serious red flag, strong dividend stocks should always strive to increase its payout over time.

Compared to its peers, Popular produces a yield of 2.2%, which is on the low-side for Banks stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Popular as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. Below, I’ve compiled three important aspects you should further research:

