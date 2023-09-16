Popular Jackalope Ranch in Indio reopens under new owners after closure of almost three years

Jackalope Ranch Bar & Grill is seen in Indio, Calif., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. The popular restaurant reopened under new ownership after having been closed for nearly three years.

After being closed for nearly three years, the Jackalope Ranch Bar and Grill in Indio reopened this week under new ownership.

The popular and sprawling restaurant, located off Highway 111 east of Jefferson Street, had been closed since early 2021. It’s now getting a fresh start thanks to an unidentified new owner, who “substantially invested” in reviving the property, according to a city press release.

The rebuilt space, which opened Thursday, includes enhanced landscaping, refurbished woodwork and furniture and updated light fixtures, along with new air conditioning systems, refrigeration and kitchen equipment.

“We are thrilled to reopen the doors to this beautiful dining haven and welcome back the community of Indio and the entire Coachella Valley,” Jackalope Ranch General Manager Charlie Christos said in the announcement. “The city of Indio has provided monumental support throughout the process of getting reopened and we sincerely thank the city.”

The restaurant is offering daily happy hours, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and dinner from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The restaurant’s website also mentions a to-go market for barbecue coming soon, though it doesn’t include an opening date.

A statue is seen out in front of Jackalope Ranch Bar & Grill in Indio, Calif., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

The Jackalope Ranch was previously operated by Kaiser Restaurant Group, which also ran the now-closed Kaiser Grille in Palm Desert and another restaurant by the same name in Palm Springs.

Property records show the Jackalope Ranch land was sold for $7.92 million from one LLC to another at the end of last year, but it’s unclear who is the main owner of the property. A call to the restaurant went unanswered Friday.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Popular Indio restaurant Jackalope Ranch reopens under new ownership