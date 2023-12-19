Popular Japanese restaurant opening second Lexington location. Here’s where and when.

A popular Lexington sushi restaurant will be opening a second location in 2024.

Osaka Japanese Restaurant, which has a location at 3805 Dylan Place Suite 130, is opening a new restaurant next year in Great Acres, the new shopping center under construction off Leestown Road.

The new restaurant will be next to the new Biscuit Belly and the new Ramsey’s Diner that opened in the fall of 2023.

Owner Su Chen said that she hopes to open the second Osaka location in about seven months and that the first restaurant will stay open.

A rendering of how the new Osaka Japanese Restaurant in Great Acres will look when it’s ready to open later this year.

Chen said the second Osaka will be bigger and more upscale, with a revamped menu.

The local restaurant is known for its extensive selection of chef special rolls, also serves teriyaki, tempura, hibachi and other Japanese and sushi favorites.

Chen said the new location also will be open for lunch and dinner. Alexa Kelley of Tru Life Real Estate helped Chen lease the space.

