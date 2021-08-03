You can get this popular Keurig machine for a huge discount right now

The Keurig Mini Plus is on sale for just $60.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Keurig machines are among the best coffee makers you can buy, so when we see them go on sale, we get pretty excited. Right now, you can grab the Keurig K-Mini Plus single serve K-cup pod coffee maker from Bed Bath & Beyond for just $60, marking a discount of $39.99 off the regular price of $99.99, or 39% off.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The Keurig K-Mini Plus is ideal for singles or those residing in small apartments, college students living in a small dorm room or shared housing, or families where only one person drinks coffee. With more than 2,900 reviews, Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers rate it 4.1 stars, with the majority saying they would recommend the machine to others (and some reporting they already have!). Calling it sleek and slim, buyers report using it everywhere from an RV to the office. One happy customer says it's even easy enough for her grandkids to use to make their own hot chocolate.

This Keurig model is ideal for small counter spaces.

The Keurig Mini Plus won't take up a ton of counter space and it doesn't hold any standing water in the reservoir: simply add water when you're ready to brew some java, pop in the pod of your choice and you're off to the races. With built-in cord storage, you can also pack it neatly away in a cupboard. It even has built-in pod storage, so you could take it with you to a campsite where you have access to an electrical outlet.

Like any other Keurig machine, you can make more than just coffee in this compact machine as well: K-cups come in all kinds, for everything from hot chocolate to tea, iced beverages, and more. You can brew either 6 or 12 ounces, the latter enough to fill a travel mug, which can easily fit in the machine so you can brew right into it.

Story continues

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Keurig Mini Plus: Get this popular Keurig coffee maker on sale