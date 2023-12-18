Popular live table game set to debut at Hard Rock Casino Rockford

One of the most popular live casino games in the United States will debut just before Christmas at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act.

Eight months since first introducing table games at the temporary location at 610 N. Bell School Road, the casino's first live craps table is set to open Friday, Dec. 22, Hard Rock Casino Rockford President Geno Iafrate said.

"Since opening live table games in April, guests have eagerly awaited the introduction of craps," Iafrate said. "We worked closely with the IGB (Illinois Gaming Board), executed countless hours of training and are finally ready to bring this exciting, high-energy game to Rockford."

Adding live craps to the mix will bring the number of table games at the casino to 10.

There already are four blackjack tables, one Ultimate Texas Hold 'Em, one Three Card Poker, one Mini-Baccarat, one Mississippi stud table and a roulette table now available.

Geno Iafrate, Hard Rock Casino Rockford president, says the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, 610 N. Bell School Road is about to add live craps to its lineup of table games. In this file photo, Iafrate briefs reporters after a media tour of Rockford Casino on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Craps is a casino staple and remains a popular game on the Las Vegas strip, according to information from the University of Nevada Las Vegas Center for Gaming Research.

Although it was once more of a powerhouse revenue producer for casinos, it still accounted for nearly 10% of all revenue generated from casino table games on the strip in 2022.

