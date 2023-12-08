Popular local brunch spot will soon serve dinner under new partnership. What to expect.

A beloved brunch restaurant in Charlotte is expanding its menu with dinner soon.

Uptown Yolk, which recently reopened in South End, is extending its service hours every day of the week from breakfast through dinner.

Raydal Hospitality Group, the team behind Sabor, Three Amigos and La Caseta, has teamed up with Colliers’ BayHaven Restaurant Group to help expand operations at Uptown Yolk with new Memphis-inspired dinner items and a more “robust bar experience.”

“Raydal Hospitality had been our partner with Uptown Yolk Southend, and we wanted to use their expertise to broaden our brand,” chef Greg Collier said.

The local restaurant, led by four-time James Beard-nominated chef Collier and his business partner and wife, Subrina, has been a hot spot for brunch lovers in the area for years.

It originally started out in Rock Hill, then moved to the Market at 7th Street until it closed at the beginning of COVID-19. The team reopened its doors at The Vantage South End this spring.

Uptown Yolk’s new space features a mural by Garrison Gist.

In addition to its familiar Southern favorites, the restaurant will have several new foods influenced by the Memphis restaurant scene, including:

Shrimp and grits made with smoked gouda, jerk shrimp, and scallion pesto.

WWIII wings with a cornmeal Belgian waffle with whipped butter.

901 BBQ sandwich with smoked pulled chicken and house-made slaw on a brioche bun.

Return of The Mac three cheese baked macaroni.

Tennessee fries.

There is also a wide variety of local beers on tap, wine and signature cocktails, including the “Curious George” with bourbon and mint syrup, the “Juice Man” with roasted sweet potato syrup and a Bloody Maria garnished with crispy chicken skins.

“Uptown Yolk is founded on contemporary Southern food. So, adding hearty dinner items and a few more sandwiches, sides, and PM hours makes sense,” Subrina Collier said.

Location: 1220 South Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 20203

Menu

Cuisine: Southern, Brunch, Memphis-inspired

Instagram: @uptownyolk