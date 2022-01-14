Popular Midnight Diner finds a new home, making way for major Charlotte redevelopment

A popular Charlotte boxcar diner appears to have found a new home site after being displaced to make way for a $750 million development.

The Midnight Diner would move to a nearly 1-acre site at 420 E. Trade St. in uptown, near the Spectrum Center, according to a permit filed Thursday with the city of Charlotte. The new location is about 1 mile away from its 11-year location at 115 E. Carson St.

In November, Chicago developer Riverside Investment and Development said it planned to redevelop the site where the stainless steel diner is with a mix of commercial and residential uses at the prominent intersection between uptown and South End.

Brian Dominick, who has owned the property since 1995, said in November he planned to relocate the diner to make way for the development. Dominick also owns the strip club Uptown Cabaret on the same redevelopment site and the Red Eye Diner in Epicentre, about a half-mile away from the proposed uptown Midnight Diner site.

Plans call for the construction of a modular building for a restaurant diner on the property owned by Weddington Properties, according to the city filing by Dominick.

In September, Midnight Diner, known for its comfort foods and being open 24 hours, said on social media it plans to open two new locations.

Dominick did not immediately respond for comment Friday.