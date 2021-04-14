Popular NC teacher killed trying to rob Mexican drug cartel member, sheriff says

Popular NC teacher killed trying to rob Mexican drug cartel member, sheriff says

Joe Marusak
·2 min read
A popular Union County teacher described by family and friends as a devoted dad, teacher and coach was fatally wounded in a shootout when he and his brother-in-law tried to rob members of a Mexican drug cartel, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said Wednesday.

Barney Dale Harris taught Spanish and was head coach of the boys’ varsity basketball and track teams at Union Academy Charter School, according to his family and the school.

He was found dead last Thursday in the bedroom of an Alamance County mobile home that Johnson called a drug “stash house” for a Mexican cartel.

Alamance County is east of Greensboro along interstates 85 and 40, 115 miles from Charlotte.

Harris was shot numerous times during what the sheriff described as an “old Western shootout” between two criminal enterprises, one of the enterprises being Harris and his brother-in-law, according to Johnson.

Officers found Harris with a face cover, gloves and a bulletproof vest on, Johnson said.

Harris and his brother-in-law, Steven Alexander Stewart Jr. of Wadesboro, entered the home waiting for a cartel member to arrive so they could rob him of drugs and money, the sheriff said.

When Alonso Beltran Lara arrived, he was taken outside, bound by his feet and shot twice in the head, “execution style,” according to Johnson, who described Lara as a cartel drug runner.

On Sunday, Stewart Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree murder, according to the sheriff.

At a news conference Wednesday, Johnson said officers found over 30 shell casings in and outside of the mobile home where the teacher was killed, and bullet holes in three other mobile homes.

Johnson also warned that cartel members may seek vengeance for Lara’s death.

“To this day as sheriff, I’ll tell you right now, I’m still worried about some retaliation, because the Mexican cartels, they don’t forget, they’re gonna pay back somebody, somewhere,” he said. “And that concerns me greatly as sheriff of this county.”

This is a developing story.

