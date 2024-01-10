Popular Newcastle brewery had two $15K generators stolen, Placer sheriff says. Suspect sought

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help to identify a thief accused of stealing two diesel engine generators worth about $30,000 from a popular Newscastle brewery.

It happened between Dec. 29 and Dec. 31, when a person allegedly stole a pair of Kubota GL14000 Lowboy Pro diesel engine generators worth $15,000 apiece from Hillenbrand Farmhaus Brewery, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

Surveillance footage caught a white Dodge Dakota pickup truck of model year 1997-2004 with a distinctive grill driving away, deputies said. Hillenbrand Farmhaus Brewery, 5100 Virginiatown Road, said on social media that the truck was pulling a trailer. The generators weigh 960 pounds each, it said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective James Ahlberg at 916-652-2445.