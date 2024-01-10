Popular North Myrtle Beach pancake house catches fire. Main Street shuts down

A popular breakfast restaurant in North Myrtle Beach caught fire Tuesday evening, shutting down Main Street while fire crews worked to put out the flames.

Golden Griddle Pancake House, 508 Main St., caught fire about 6:30 p.m., according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Marshal Greg Frazier.

The fire apparently started in the restaurant’s neon sign outside the building and extended into the attic area and kitchen, Frazier said. Crews were able to quickly put out the fire, he said.

The restaurant is currently closed for the season and was expected to reopen on Friday, Jan. 12.

The restaurant suffered minimal damage, according to Fire Chief Billy Floyd.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Floyd said it’s unknown if Tuesday’s severe storm contributed to the fire.

However, Battalion Chief Dustin Overholser said that the high wind was a factor as crews worked to put out the fire.

Tuesday’s storm brought heavy rain and wind gusts of more than 55 mph to Horry County.

Frazier said crews would be back out Wednesday to assess the damage.