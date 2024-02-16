A popular Northern California hiking destination will be closed for months. Here’s what to know

One of the most popular destinations in Shasta County will be shut down for its peak season in 2024 due to construction.

The main trails leading to Burney Falls, the picturesque waterfall in McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park often frequented by hikers, will be closed as part of an $835,000 project throughout the summer and into the fall, California State Parks announced Friday.

Work is expected to begin April 1, while the time frame for completion is unknown and dependent on weather.

The project is designed “to address critical repairs and improvements to the trails and natural slopes that have been impacted by high visitation and substantial use of these sensitive areas for foot access to the pool,” officials said in a news release.

The closed areas include the Falls Loop Trail and Burney Creek Trail while visitors will have no access to the waterfalls or the pool area.

The department also noted Caltrans will be working on a rehabilitation project for Highway 89 at the same time, which is expected to “significantly add traffic congestion, delays, and intermittent traffic closures near the park entrance,” the release said.

The department encouraged those looking for updates to check its website.