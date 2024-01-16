Popular Ocean One Bar & Grille's closing at Delray Marketplace still a mystery

DELRAY BEACH — Six-dollar seafood lunches no more. At least not from restaurant chain Ocean One Bar & Grille, a cornerstone at the popular Delray Marketplace, one of south county's go-to spots for open-air shopping, dining and entertainment.

Late in 2023, the chain abruptly shuttered all six of its locations in South Florida. Owners still haven’t provided a reason why.

The chain’s Delray Marketplace location last posted on social media on Dec. 19, 2023. The post, on the chain’s official Facebook pages, promoted the restaurant’s chicken wings, but customers had other topics in mind.

Ocean One Bar & Grille at Delray Marketplace, which was a popular lunch spot with entrees under $6, has closed all six of its South Florida locations.

“Why are your locations closing?” one diner asked.

The account, in response to this person, replied, “For reasons we prefer to keep private.”

Further down in the thread of roughly 40 comments, the Ocean One Bar & Grille account confirmed that its Delray Beach Marketplace location was permanently closed, again, with no further explanation. It later added that all Florida locations are closed.

When asked why the chain had closed its Delray Marketplace restaurant, a receptionist with Kite Realty Group, the firm representing Delray Marketplace, declined to provide any comment.

She said there was “no estimation at this time” on what would be replacing the Ocean One Bar & Grille once anchoring Delray Marketplace, which is one of the signature corner locations upon arrival.

Doors to the once popular Ocean One Bar & Grille at Delray Marketplace are locked after the restaurant closed in late 2023.

As of late 2023, the restaurant’s Delray Marketplace doors were padlocked shut. Though it still appears as open on Google, its phone line is disconnected and its website reroutes to its one remaining open location in Las Vegas. It no longer appears in the shopping center’s directory either.

Previously in that corner of Delray Marketplace sat a Cabo Flats. The Mexican-inspired restaurant closed in the summer of 2019.

In May 2021, Delray Marketplace’s Ocean One Bar & Grille was shut down twice by state inspectors for fly infestations. It was one of about a dozen Palm Beach County restaurants to do so.

The restaurant then voluntarily closed for nearly a month to make itself as fly-free as possible. It screened its outdoor seating area, added an air curtain in the kitchen and installed 24 large fans on its outside patio. Bug zappers, too, were added to all of its fans and lights. These measures cost the restaurant more than $30,000.

Doors to the once popular lunch spot Ocean One Bar & Grille at Delray Marketplace are locked after the restaurant closed for good in late 2023.

Though its unknown what will replace Ocean One Bar & Grille, a new barbeque eatery will be joining Delray Marketplace at the end of January.

Smoke Shack BBQ & Burgers will host its grand opening on Jan. 31 at 11 a.m. Free samples of the restaurant’s appetizers will be available to visitors.

Located just west of Florida's Turnpike on Lyons Road, Delray Marketplace is about 8 miles, or a 20-minute drive, from the city’s downtown area.

Jasmine Fernández is a journalist covering Delray Beach and Boca Raton for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at jfernandez@pbpost.com and follow her on X (formerly Twitter) at @jasminefernandz. Help support our work. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Signature lunch spot Ocean One Bar & Grille at Delray Marketplace closes