Popular Ohio amusement park changing the names of three busy rides

Changes are on the way to Kings Island. The amusement park is changing the names of three popular rides.

The move is part of the expansion of children’s area Planet Snoopy, with the addition of Camp Snoopy.

Among the changes is “Race for your Life Charlie Brown.” The log flume is one of the most popular rides in the history of the park, according to a news release from Kings Island. The name will change to “Charlie Brown’s Rushing River Log Ride”.

The “Flying Ace Aerial Chase” is also getting a new name. The inverted steel coaster will change to “Woodstock’s Air Rail”

Woodstock however is losing his name from another ride. The “Woodstock Gliders” will become “Franklin’s Flyers.”

The new Camp Snoopy area is adding a new family roller coaster, “Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers” and will feature an interactive play area, “Beagle Scout Acres,” according to the park.

Camp Snoopy is set to open in late spring.

