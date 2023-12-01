Popular New Orleans food critic blown away by food at new MS Coast restaurant

Looking for a really good steak? You won’t have to drive far, at least according to one popular New Orleans food critic.

Mattlan Ladner, who reviews New Orleans area restaurants on TikTok and Instagram as Big Eatsy, shares his favorite Mississippi Coast restaurants with his followers each Monday.

This week, Ladner went to Evergreen, a new restaurant on Government Street in downtown Ocean Springs.

The inside of Evergreen, the restaurant that replaced Charred in Ocean Springs. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

The menu at Evergreen is small but mighty and features steaks, oysters, seafood and inventive desserts.

Ladner and his guests tried oysters rockerfeller, two different kinds of steak and the restaurant’s take on chicken and dumplings, a classic Southern dish.

All of the dishes received positive praise, which isn’t always the case in Big Eatsy reviews.

Evergreen opened in September, adding to the growing food scene in Ocean Springs. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

But the filet mignon “stole the show,” Ladner said, adding that the twice baked potato served on the side “made me smile.”

The ribeye, seemingly cooked medium rare and served over a risotto, was “one of the best we’ve ever had,” Ladner said.

The aperol margarita at Evergreen in Ocean Springs. Hannah Ruhoff/Sun Herald

Evergreen opened in September and adds to the growing food scene in Ocean Springs, a popular tourist destination on the Mississippi Coast.

The restaurant is also known for craft cocktails, unique appetizers and weekend brunch.