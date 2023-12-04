Popular pizza chain poised to re-enter Rochester market

The nation’s No. 4 pizza delivery restaurant chain, absent here for nearly five years, is about to re-enter the Rochester market.

Papa John’s has gotten the go-ahead from the town of Brighton to open a store at 2852 West Henrietta Road in a plaza near the corner of Brighton-Henrietta Townline Road.

Offering takeout and delivery only, the shop will operate out of a 1,300-square-foot space formerly occupied by Cricket Wireless.

Jamie McVannan, a Papa John’s owner and the company’s upstate regional manager, expects the Brighton location to be up and running by early spring.

It will be open from 11 a.m. until midnight seven days a week, he said.

Founded in 1984 in Indiana, Papa John’s has more than 5,000 locations worldwide.

According to Eater.com, Papa John’s “gets credit for first creating and marketing a dip specifically for pizza, dislodging the dip from its usual place as a breadstick side.”

Its garlic dipping sauce is especially popular.

Papa John’s had a presence in the Rochester area until April 2018, when several locations abruptly closed.

Notes posted to store doors by a franchisee blamed economic headwinds.

McVannan is confident the new operation will succeed.

“I think it’ll do a fantastic delivery business,” he said. “I’ve got over 20 years of Papa John’s experience, and we’re coming to the market to succeed.”

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Papa John's pizza poised to re-enter Rochester NY market