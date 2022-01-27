Popular Prospect Heights Thai Restaurant Closes For Good: Report

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A beloved Thai eatery in Prospect Heights has become the latest restaurant casualty to the coronavirus crisis, according to Eater.

Look by Plant Love House, found between Pacific and Dean streets, has officially closed its doors after first shutting down indefinitely earlier this month due to a termination of their lease, according to the outlet.

Owners told Eater that they couldn't come to an agreement with their landlord and don't have plans to open another outpost.

“Ughhhh 2022 wasn’t an easy start for restaurants," owners first posted on their Instagram during the negotiations. "We have closed some and opened some more then closed some more and prob will never open another one.”



The restaurant's Instagram page had disappeared by Thursday.

Look Thai restaurant had been one of several locations Plant Love House ran since opening its flagship in Elmhurst in 2015. At the time, the eatery became popular for its Thai noodle soup num tok, which even gained the attention of the New York Times.

The owners relocated to Prospect Heights a short time later and also had run a restaurant in Kensington, which closed in 2021, according to Eater.

They still have a Noods n’ Chill eatery in Williamsburg.

Look Thai is at least the second popular Prospect Heights spot to close in the last month due to a lease issue. Longtime local favorite El Gran Castillo de Jagua permanently closed its doors in late December after more than three decades in the neighborhood.

This article originally appeared on the Prospect Heights-Crown Heights Patch