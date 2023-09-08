This popular ramen bar in Miami’s Little River area now has a secret sushi speakeasy

To gain access to Miami’s newest secret hot spot, you need a special code — and an appetite for sushi.

Hidden away in the back of Hachidori Ramen Bar in the Little River neighborhood, Omakase by Kazu is now open for business. The intimate, six-seat sushi bar is laid-back and comfortable, lacking in pretension but offering delicious food and drink.

Hachidori owner Guillermo Paniza, who opened the ramen bar with his wife Jessica Diaz in 2020, said eating at omakase restaurants in Japan inspired him to dedicate the restaurant’s back room to the concept. (Omakase indicates a tasting menu, where the chef chooses what to serve).

“It’s beyond a gastronomic experience,” he said. “It’s an art that encompasses discipline, science and tradition, and that’s exactly what we want to offer our guests.”

The popularity of omakase experiences in Miami has boomed over the past year, with heavy hitting brands from New York and Los Angeles setting up shop and chefs like Shingo Akikuni, formerly from the Michelin-starred Hiden, opening his own spot, Shingo, in Coral Gables. There are more on the way, too: Itamae chef Nando Chang plans to open Itamae Ao, an omakase experience in Midtown.

Tokyo-born Chef Yoshikazu Ebina, formerly a sous chef at the Den at Azabu on Miami Beach, mans the omakase counter at the new Omakase by Kazu at Hachidori Ramen Bar.

Creating a memorable menu, then, is key. Enter Tokyo native Chef Yoshikazu Ebina, formerly a sushi sous chef at the Den at Azabu in Miami Beach, which earned a Michelin star in 2022. Chef Kazu’s family has experience in Japan’s hospitality business, and he has spent 25 years in the hospitality industry at such places as the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami, Aspen Mountain Residences and Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Colorado.

Used to working in a slightly larger environment — many omakase experiences seat 14 to 16 diners — Chef Kazu has long wanted to work in a smaller space.

“I want to focus on smaller groups to provide a more intimate and tailored experience,” he said. “We want guests to feel like they’re coming into our own home.”

Walking into Omakase by Kazu, which once served as a pop-up sake speakeasy, does feel comfortable, a surprising revelation when you’re essentially entering a speakeasy. The atmosphere is chill, not frenetic. You don’t need to dress a certain way, either. Just arrive comfortable and hungry.

A view of the sushi counter at Omakase by Kazu at Hachidori Ramen Bar in Little River.

With the secret code delivered after your reservation is made, you enter the door at the back of the ramen bar to enter. As you sit at the counter, ponder your beverage choices. For $65, you can indulge in a thoughtful and creative five-drink sake pairing. There’s also Japanese beer and wine available.

The 15-course menu is mostly composed of nigiri — a small ball of rice topped with a piece of fish — but the chef will rotate signature dishes with the more traditional preparations. On a recent night, fresh amberjack covered in a gorgeous green coat of creamy cilantro sauce was a hit with every diner. A beautiful slice of salmon was torched briefly with the touch of Binchotan (Japanese charcoal). The seafood, from Japan and the Mediterranean alike, may change with the seasons and according to what is available.

Paniza said that he knew Chef Kazu was the perfect fit for the omakase experience he hoped to create.

“We immediately connected over his devotion to creating memorable experiences that honor traditional Japanese cuisine and culture,” he said. “Kazu understands that respect for ingredients and exceptional hospitality are key, so he’s keen on providing our guests with a uniquely elevated experience.”

A piece of salmon nigiri is lightly torched with Binchotan (Japanese charcoal) at Omakase by Kazu.

Omakase by Kazu at Hachidori

Where: 8222 NE Second Ave., Miami

Seatings: 6 and 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

Price: $160 per person; sake pairing $65; reservations open three weeks in advance

Reservations and information: www.hachidoriramen.com or 786-409-5963

