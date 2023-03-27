Popular Rochester restaurant Pho Chau burglarized over the weekend

Mar. 27—ROCHESTER — A burglary was reported Saturday morning, March 25, 2023, at the Pho Chau restaurant on the 1000 block of North Broadway, according to Rochester Police Capt. Casey Moilanen.

According to Moilanen:

A passerby called police after they saw the front window of the business was broken out. When law enforcement arrived, they spoke with employees who said a safe had been stolen. The amount of money stolen is unknown.

The incident, which happened between 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, and 6 a.m. Saturday, is under investigation. No suspects have been arrested.