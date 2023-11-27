Popular Rockford fast-food chain prepares to open Freeport location

A popular fast-food chain that was founded in Rockford and is now expanding into other states will soon have a location in Freeport.

City officials say the permitting process to open a Beefaroo in The Meadows Shopping Center on West Avenue has begun.

“The City of Freeport is excited at the prospect of Beefaroo opening in Freeport," said Wayne Duckman, Freeport's community and economic development director.

A construction timeline has not been announced. Beefaroo will be the sixth restaurant, joining Arby's, Subway, Applebee's, Burger King and Taco Bell, in The Meadows complex.

"We are looking forward to working with their development team," Duckman said. "(Beefaroo) has long been a staple in Rockford. Freeport welcomes their expansion into our city."

Beefaroo was founded in 1967 in Rockford and is noted for its beef sandwiches, burgers, chicken strips, cheese fries and milkshakes. The restaurant has received several awards, including being named "Best Regional Fast-Food Chain In Illinois" by Mashed.com. The mini chain was acquired in 2021 by NEXT Brands and Development.

