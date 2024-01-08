Popular Sacramento-area sushi chain is opening new spot in the city. See where and when

A popular Sacramento-area sushi chain is relocating one of its restaurants to a new spot in the city.

Mikuni, a Japanese restaurant and sushi bar, is moving from Arden Fair to Arden Arcade at the Pavilions on Fair Oaks Boulevard.

The new spot opens on Wednesday at 2339 Fair Oaks Blvd., according to Mikuni’s website, and will neighbor Altheta, Talbots and Wildwood Kitchen and Bar.

According to the Sacramento Business Journal, the new location has been in the works since 2022.

The lease for the previous location, which was by the Arden Fair mall, was expiring so Mikuni Restaurant Group decided to expand at a bigger site, the journal reported.

The Arden Fair location closed on Dec. 26.

Sushi chef Taro Arai (cq) makes a sushi creation with rice, green onion, jalapeno peppers, lemon, tuna, and rum that he called ‘Volcano Rice’ at Mikuni restaurant in Sacramento on Wednesday, September 21, 2011.

Mikuni is one of the region’s favorite options for sushi.

In 2022, it landed at No. 1 on The Sacramento Bee’s final poll for the best sushi restaurant in the city.

Mikuni’s menu features an extensive array of signature sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi and hand rolls, as well as teriyaki and pasta dishes.

Mikuni has a total of nine locations in the Sacramento area, including restaurants in Elk Grove, Folsom and Roseville.

