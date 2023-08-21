Popular Sacramento food truck robbed in south Sacramento, deputies say

A Kiki’s Chicken Place food truck was robbed Sunday evening in south Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The truck was robbed in the area of Stockton Boulevard and Lindale Drive at 6:15 p.m. by at least one man, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, identified by the Sheriff’s Office as a 24-year-old gang member, fled across Stockton Boulevard on foot with some cash.

Deputies searched they found the suspect in a shopping center near 65th Street. Witnesses reported to deputies that the suspect had been robbed by a group of two or three males, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies arrested the man suspected of robbing the food truck and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

“Deputies could not identify the other individuals involved, nor could they locate the stolen money,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Tuesday.