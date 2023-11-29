Popular Sacramento R&B festival expands in 2024. Here are the dates — and when to buy tickets

One of the largest R&B music festivals in Northern California has announced its dates for 2024, and for the first time next spring, it will expand to a three-day event.

Sol Blume will return to Sacramento’s Discovery Park for its fifth-ever jamboree on May 3-5. Previously, the staple R&B event was a two-day event.

The 2024 lineup is expected to be announced at a later date early next year, according to a news release from festival organizers.

The festival, founded by ENT Legends in 2017 with its first edition held in 2018, set a Sol Blume record this August, attracting more than 46,000 attendees to the function to see artists such as Kehlani and Brent Faiyaz perform.

The 2023 festival was rescheduled to August due to severe rainstorms Sacramento experienced this spring, around the originally scheduled April dates.

Sol Blume’s 2022 festival marked its first held at Discovery Park, an upgrade from the previous site, Cesar Chavez Plaza, in downtown Sacramento during the single-day showcases in 2018 and 2019. The festival was not held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jordyn Baylis, left, of Sacramento, Kylé-Ann Bobo, center, of Sacramento, and Lynn Ly, of Los Angeles, dance to music while they wait for rapper Joey Bada$$ to perform on the first day of the Sol Blume R&B festival on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Discovery Park in Sacramento.

There will be a limited number of special discounted presale festival passes and tickets going on sale starting at 10 a.m. Dec. 8. Tickets will be available on www.solblume.com. Purchasing options include a three-day general admission, VIP wristband and an introduction of “general admission-plus” tickets.

General admission-plus tickets will allow concertgoers access to performances all day, expedited entry into the festival, an array of food choices, dedicated lines at the merchandise store and dedicated rest areas and bathrooms.

Dakota Rivera, of Los Angeles, sings along as singer Jessie Reyez performs on day two of the Sol Blume R&B festival on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Discovery Park in Sacramento.