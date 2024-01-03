A popular seafood restaurant chain is coming to Columbia. Here’s what to know

It’s Shuckin’ time, Columbia.

Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar, a growing, casual seafood restaurant concept that has locations in a number of states, plans to open a spot in Columbia. While franchisees Ellis Farr and Jake Wells, both Midlands residents, said an exact address hasn’t yet been finalized, it is expected to be in the downtown Columbia area. Farr said they are hopeful to have the capital city location open later this year.

Farr and Wells have known each other for about two decades, having met through church at Trinity United Methodist in Blythewood. The pair share a passion for cooking and entertaining and have been part of a team of folks from their church that has entered barbecue cooking competitions through the years. Additionally, Wells has spent about a quarter-century in the pharmaceutical sales industry, while Farr has worked in river conservation and as a consultant who advises on administration and operations in churches.

As the local pair began considering going into the restaurant business together, Shuckin’ Shack came across their radar.

“I saw that, while it was a franchise, it is a franchise that allows the owner-operator to have a lot of say in how the business is run, how the restaurant is decorated and even some of the smaller details,” Wells told The State. “That was one of the things that attracted me, and I went to Ellis and said, ‘Hey, I found a good concept here.’ And the concept is, ‘We want you to feel like you’re on vacation, when you’re just maybe around the corner from your house.’”

There are currently 18 Shuckin’ Shack restaurants open across six states, including South Carolina, North Carolina Georgia, Maryland, Illinois and Florida. South Carolina locations include Easley, Greenville, Summerville and West Ashley. The company was founded in 2007 in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, and started franchising opportunities in 2014.

The menu at Shuckin’ Shack includes, as you would imagine, a variety of oysters, including on the half-shell, steamed and char grilled. It also offers shrimp, clams, snow crab legs, mussels, Low Country boil, wings, salads, lobsters rolls and much more.

On its franchising website, Shuckin’ Shack notes the laid back, casual vibes in its restaurants.

“We’re more flip-flops than cufflinks, but you can bet the quality of our sustainably-sourced domestic seafood beats even the most fancy-pants place in town…and we’re a hell of a lot more fun,” the company notes.

Farr said that when he and Wells met with company officials about the possibility of bringing a Shuckin’ Shack to the Columbia area, they immediately took note of the level of support that the brand’s leaders offered.

“We have been very impressed,” Farr said. “They have been great. They have really impressed us with the culture they have, and it was exactly what we were looking for. They shared our goals, and they shared our vision.”

The Columbia Shuckin’ Shack plans to emphasize community engagement, Wells said. He also noted his enthusiasm about the opportunity to provide hospitality and a unique experience for Midlands diners.

“It’s just a good feeling when you can provide a good meal and good times for people,” Wells said. “That’s really what our whole mission for the Shuckin’ Shack is moving forward. That’s what I want us to be known for, a place where you feel good, you get a good meal and you have a good time.”

